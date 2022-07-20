RUN! Flexible flights to Fernando de Noronha from R$375 from several cities

Unique opportunity! Only on the anniversary of Melhores Destinos you can enjoy flexible flights to Fernando de Noronha from just R$375 round trip, with taxes included! The lowest price is for flights departing from Recife, but tickets from Brasília start at BRL 604 and São Paulo and more cities start at BRL 766. But be careful: this super promotion is limited to only 200 seats. So run to enjoy it, because it won’t last long!

It is worth remembering that flexible flights are for those who have availability for one day on the date of travel. Check out the options directly on the promotion website!

Flexible flights to Fernando de Noronha

OriginPeriodPriceLink
Belo HorizonteNov/22-Nov/23BRL 1,111Buy here
BrasiliaNov/22-Nov/23BRL 605Buy here
CuritibaNov/22-Nov/23BRL 1,628Buy here
FlorianopolisNov/22-Nov/23BRL 1,749Buy here
goiâniaNov/22-Nov/23BRL 923Buy here
João PessoaNov/22-Nov/23BRL 536Buy here
MaceióNov/22-Nov/23BRL 654Buy here
ChristmasNov/22-Nov/23BRL 408Buy here
Porto AlegreNov/22-Nov/23BRL 1,733Buy here
RecifeNov/22-Nov/23BRL 375Buy here
Rio de JaneiroNov/22-Nov/23BRL 1,178Buy here
saviorNov/22-Nov/23BRL 565Buy here
São LuísNov/22-Nov/23BRL 589Buy here
Sao PauloNov/22-Nov/23BRL 766Buy here
VictoryNov/22-Nov/23BRL 1,260Buy here

How do Flexible Flights work?

Flexible Promo flights are a novelty in the Brazilian market created by 123milhas, currently the largest online travel agency in Brazil. In this modality, the traveler saves by buying the round-trip air ticket well in advance, outside of some periods with very high demand, such as some days in December, January, July and on national holidays or festive dates and events.

The ticket will be issued preferably for the date indicated. But it can also be booked a day before or after, always maintaining the desired stay (number of days at destination). For example, if you request a one-way ticket on the 10th and return on the 20th, the one-way ticket will be issued preferably on those days, or on the 9th and 19th (days before), or 11th and 21st (days after). In addition, it is not possible to choose the airline and the time of the flight, which may have a stopover or connection.

Preferably, up to 45 days before the trip, the company will send the flight data. But, in some cases, confirmation may be made exceptionally up to 10 days before the departure date. Cancellation is free within 7 days of purchase. Afterwards, the fine will be 20% until the ticket is issued. Once the ticket has been issued, the amount paid will no longer be refunded, as it is a promotional fare. Therefore, if you can no longer travel, it is necessary to formalize the cancellation before the ticket is issued.

The fares charged on Flexible Promo Flights are real prices that have already been marketed by airlines in recent months. There is nothing magical or outlandish. One of the central points that make this type of product possible is the purchase of the ticket and round trip well in advance and some negotiations made by the company.

An important detail: wait for confirmation of travel dates to book your accommodation or buy tours and tickets. Or book options with free cancellation and change. In the case of domestic travel, there is the option of booking flexible packages that already include accommodation and also offer incredible rates. In this case, you don’t have to worry about booking the hotel.

How is the luggage on Flexible Flights?

You will be entitled to a carry-on bag weighing up to 10 kg to be accommodated in the plane’s luggage, plus a bag or backpack, as required by law on domestic and international flights. If you wish to purchase checked baggage, you must contact the airline directly to purchase it, after issuing the ticket.

Flexible flights with children

  • Babies up to 1 year and 11 months: Theuntil the return date of the trip, they do not pay. However, be sure to inform the baby’s data (full name and date of birth) in the “Travel form”.
  • Children from 2 years: for children from 2 years old, it is necessary to purchase a flight equal to an adult.

Flexible flights with groups

123miles guarantees the issuance of up to 4 people flying together on the same flights. For groups with 5 or more people, there may be division into different flights, if the company is not able to allocate them all together.

