Santa Casa: BRL 2 million course uses patient and SUS resource – 07/19/2022 – Daily life

A private company, led by a couple of doctors from Santa Casa de São Paulo, has been carrying out specialization courses that cost more than R$70,000 per student within the philanthropic hospital itself, using patients and SUS resources.

Some patients, as determined by the Sheet, state that they were not informed that they would be exposed to surgical interventions performed by apprentices. For experts, this can be a serious irregularity.

Doctors at the institution point out dissatisfaction with the situation because, according to them, the courses bring financial and educational losses – since the residents would be diverted from their functions and the surgeries performed in the classes have values ​​out of date in relation to the SUS table.

The direction of Santa Casa denies any irregularity and says that the partnership makes the institution receive additional resources, which are reversed “in full in the assistance it provides to the population”.

Also according to the professionals interviewed by the report, patients undergoing surgery in the course would have preference even over cancer patients.

The courses are coordinated by Naveg, an association created in May 2020 by the director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology department, Paulo Ayroza Ribeiro, and his wife, Helizabet Ayroza Ribeiro, head of the department’s Endoscopy and Endometriosis sector.

According to Santa Casa, the courses are coordinated by the company in partnership with Ipitec, an institute created by the hospital to promote research and teaching, but there is only reference to them on the Naveg website.

The flagship is the postgraduate course in Gynecological Endoscopy and Minimally Invasive Gynecology, which generates more than R$ 2 million per edition. It costs BRL 71,500 – BRL 65,000 for the course, plus a registration fee of BRL 6,500.

In all, there are 30 vacancies for professionals from all over the country. Currently, according to the hospital, there are 28 enrolled. This is the second edition of the postgraduate course.

Also according to Santa Casa, which had an estimated debt of R$ 400 million, the course fees are divided into two parts: 70% go to Naveg, and 30% to the hospital.

According to the institution, Naveg keeps the majority because “it pays the administrative and support expenses, food, equipment maintenance and the remuneration of the professionals” involved. “The two coordinating physicians mentioned here are given less than 20% of the amounts”, informs the hospital (read more below).

The patients used in the courses are women who need surgical interventions of small and medium complexity. All come from the department commanded by Ayroza Ribeiro.

A group of doctors consulted by the Sheet states that, in their medical records, as soon as the need for surgical interventions is diagnosed, there is already an indication that they will be referred to “graduate”. The reporter had access to medical records with this note.

But patients were not always aware of this condition. THE Sheet located five women who were operated on by the Naveg team. Two said they were informed and saw no problem in participating in the doctors’ learning.

The other three say they have not given any authorization to be operated on in a course and that they have only signed documents on the application of anesthesia and/or for the removal of an organ. The report chose to preserve the identity of the patients.

For the doctor Bráulio Luna Filho, former president of Cremesp (Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo), every surgical intervention with the participation or presence of students must be clearly informed to the patient, who needs to sign an agreement with this situation. .

“It is not enough to be informed by word of mouth. He has to sign it. This is called a consent form. If the patient speaks after he has not understood, which is not that, it is illegal.”

According to doctors at Santa Casa, residents are called to work on course weekends (once a month), without pay or certificate. These professionals in training, who apply for residency, prepare the rooms for paying students to operate, they say.

For lawyer Maria Luiza Gorga, specializing in medical crimes, the scenario involving doctors and a SUS hospital can, in theory, be framed as an ethical violation and administrative improbity. She talks about the subject in general and not the specific case of Santa Casa.

“There is an illicit enrichment on top of the public good and it is also an attempt against the principles of the administration, which are impersonality, legality, etc.”

According to lawyer Henderson Furst, a specialist in medical law, an institution of a public-private nature that serves the SUS ends up having a relationship with the patient as if it were the state acting.

As for the residents’ complaints, he says that, if proven, they can have legal implications for those responsible. “If this resident is being diverted from purposes other than the one at the door of the residence and his technical training, especially outside their time load and outside his regular hours, there is a resident diversion of purpose that is illegal as well.”

Entity denies irregularities

THE Sheet requested interviews with the couple of doctors and also with the superintendent of Santa Casa, Maria Dulce Cardenuto. All declined citing lack of space on the agenda. However, they agreed to answer the questions in writing. The answers were sent together.

The entity claims to see no problem in the relationship with the private company. “Any process that can generate knowledge and at the same time improve patient care is of interest to Santa Casa.”

Also according to Santa Casa, the partnership is important because the institution receives additional resources, which are reversed “in full in the assistance it provides to the population”. “Santa Casa, as a teaching hospital, fulfills its commitment to assisting and training doctors, who will replicate the lessons learned in all parts of Brazil”, he says.

Regarding the alleged lack of due notice to patients, Santa Casa says that they were informed, yes, of the situation, “as in all other situations in our institution”. The report asked for a copy of the authorizations to be sent, but the request was denied. “We cannot send medical records that are confidential.”

Regarding the alleged use of material and patients from the SUS, Santa Casa says there is no irregularity because “the course is in no way different from the routine of medical teaching practiced at Santa Casa: the surgeries are performed by experienced professionals who have the help of doctors in training at its various levels”.

Regarding the supposed deviation of the residents’ role, the hospital says there are no complaints from professionals and that they comply with the scheduled times. “In some situations the resident physician will only observe, in others he will instrument, in others he can help the supervising physician and perform gestures under supervision. Therefore, comments on the performance are not relevant.”