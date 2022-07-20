Santo Antônio Hospital receives R$ 1 million in Blumenau

Hospital Santo Antônio, in Blumenau, received R$ 1 million during this week. The amount will be used to fund an ultrasound effort to reduce the queue of patients waiting for the exam. In addition to subsidizing other health services.

“Hospital Santo Antônio not only serves Blumenau, but our entire region. It is essential that you receive values ​​to continue your services with quality”, highlighted Councilwoman Cristiane Loureiro.

The Councilor and former deputy, Paulo Bornhausen met, last week, with Tadeu Avi, President of the Board of Trustees of Santo Antônio. On the occasion, they visited the facilities of the unit, talked about the needs of the Hospital and communicated the arrival of the funds.

St. Anthony’s Hospital

Hospital Santo Antônio is a reference in several specialties, such as: Oncology, High-Risk Pregnancy, Orthopedics and Traumatology, Urgency and Emergency Network. He currently serves patients from all over the Itajaí Valley. More than 90% of patients are treated through the Unified Health System (SUS).

Fundação Hospitalar de Blumenau, sponsor of Hospital Santo Antônio, is a non-profit private foundation, which makes partnerships with governmental spheres and therefore, a large part of its services are provided by the SUS, which characterizes the institution as a foundation for the public health in the region.

