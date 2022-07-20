Santos vs Botafogo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the Brasileirão game

saints and Botafogo arrive under pressure for this Wednesday’s game. The teams face each other in Vila Belmiro, at 21:30, without delivering consistent results and go to the match with the objective of finishing the first round closer to the G6.
The backstage of Peixe is hectic. After the resignation of Fabián Bustos, there was a whole “said-me-said” involving Lisca and Sport about the announcement of the new coachwho signed with Alvinegro and should watch the match from his cabin in Vila Belmiro.
Botafogo also arrives with a busy day to day. Luís Castro is not pressured by the alvinegra leadership, but the Portuguese will finally be able to count on reinforcements, something he so much asked for: Fernando Marçal and Carlos Eduardo are confirmed in the game.
DATASHEET
SANTOS X BOTAFOGO
Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)
date and time: 07/20/2022, at 21:30
Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)
auxiliaries: Bruno Boschilia (FIFA – PR) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)
VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins
where to watch: Glovo, Premiere and Real Time on LANCE!/Voz do Esporte
SANTOS (Coach: Marcelo Fernandes)
John Paul; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann, Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo, Bruno Oliveira (Carlos Sánchez); Léo Baptistão, Angelo, Marcos Leonardo.
suspended:
hanging: Eduardo Bauermann, Vinicius Zanocelo, Camacho, Bruno Oliveira and Jhojan Julio
Outside: Lucas Pires, Sandry and Maicon (injured)
BOTAFOGO (Coach: Luís Castro)
Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Philipe Sampaio, Kanu, Fernando Marçal; Patrick de Paula, Lucas Fernandes, Carlos Eduardo (Tchê Tchê); Gustavo Sauer, Erison, Jeffinho (Vinicius Lopes).
suspended:-
hanging: Hanging: Del Piage, Lucas Fernandes, Hugo, Luís Castro [técnico]Erison and Philipe Sampaio
Outside: Victor Cuesta, Rafael, Carlinhos, Kayque, Victor Sá, Diego Gonçalves, Joel Carli and Breno (injured)