São Paulo president defends the use of VAR after controversy in the classic

Julio Casares, president of São Paulo, analyzed the mistake made by VAR in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. At the time, São Paulo ended up classified after beating Palmeiras in a penalty shootout.

“I don’t comment on anything that has nothing to do with my institution. I think each club has its modus operandi. In my opinion, Brazilian arbitration needs support. VAR is still a new instrument, it will have errors and for several teams. We are on the way to improving it. We need to be patient”, declared the manager after the draw for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, held today at the headquarters of the CBF.

Last Thursday (14), during the return game of the round of 16 of the competition, the video referee Emerson de Almeira Ferreira requested a review of the penalty bid involving Gustavo Gómez and Jonathan Calleri, which was decisive for the match to headed for penalties.

Prior to the fall, the Argentine receives the launch of Miranda in a possible irregular position. After two days, the CBF indicated that the bid analysis had failed.

In view of this, rival alviverde sent a new request, requesting that the impediment line be drawn, aiming at greater transparency. In addition to Calleri’s offside, Palmeiras also questioned a possible penalty on forward Dudu after a similar move involving defender Diego Costa.