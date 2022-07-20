São Paulo president speaks values ​​for Galoppo

President Julio Casares ruled out the possibility of São Paulo spending US$ 8 million (R$ 43 million) to sign midfielder Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield. The value was reported by the Argentine press in recent weeks. as showed the UOL Esporte recently, the Morumbi team defined US$ 6 million (R$ 32 million) as the ceiling to be paid by the player.

“In the case of this player, he is a player that we have a year of monitoring, he is a player that we follow. But there is no type of value as it is being negotiated. Also because we do not have this condition and I think it is an excessive value”, said Casares, at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, after the draw for the Copa do Brasil.

Within the budget limitations, the board intends to acquire the midfielder by making the payment in installments. Internally, as columnist Marcelo Hazan brought up, investors should help to make the Argentine’s arrival come true. It is not yet known for sure who would make the contribution for São Paulo to hire the player and how this investment will be made.

“São Paulo has a very responsible budget, and if we manage to attract a condition of a financial contribution from a sponsor, we can move forward. But always on top of budgetary and financial responsibility”, continued Casares.

Giuliano Galoppo is 23 years old and was revealed by Banfield (ARG), where he still works. This season, he played in 27 games, scoring eight times and providing two assists. He is considered one of the ‘jewels’ of the club. His possible arrival at Tricolor tends to help the team with the departure of Gabriel Sara — sold to Norwich-ING, for around R$61 million.