Scientists Finally Discover Why Neptune Is Darker Than Uranus

Illustration of the ice giants Neptune and Uranus, respectively.

Planets have almost identical compositions, but different colors;

While Neptune is a darker blue with details, Uranus is paler and more uniform;

Mystery was solved by accident by scientists.

An astronomical survey unexpectedly made a revelation about the last two planets in the Solar System: why are Neptune and Uranus such a different color?

Both planets are very similar to each other. Both are ice giants between 15 (in the case of Uranus) and 17 (in the case of Neptune) times larger than Earth. Both have atmospheres composed mostly of hydrogen and helium. And both take decades to orbit along the Sun.

But any observation of the two reveals something that is almost mysterious. While Neptune is a dark shade of blue, with apparent storms and swirling clouds; Uranus is a pale blue-green and almost unmarked.

But now scientists know why. A paper published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, a team of researchers led by Patrick Irwin, a professor of planetary physics at Oxford, came to the conclusion that a layer of mist from aerosolized particles and a calmer atmosphere give Uranus its palest color. . A similar layer exists on Neptune, but its turbulent atmosphere creates the opposite effect with the particles, creating the dark spots seen by telescopes.

The observations, in visible, ultraviolet and infrared light, were made by Gemini North and NASA’s infrared telescopic station in Hawaii, and helped build models of the atmospheres of both planets, which have not been visited by spacecraft since the Voyager 2 mission. which passed through Uranus in 1986 and Neptune in 1989.

According to the researchers, the atmosphere of the ice giants, as opposed to the gas giants Jupiter and Saturn, have in their atmospheres an ice sheet of water, ammonia and methane. On both planets, mist particles condense with methane and fall to the ground in the form of methane snow.

Neptune, which has the fastest winds in the Solar System and can reach 2092 km/h, is able to mix methane with fog more quickly, cleaning the air and revealing the planet’s true colors. Uranus, on the other hand, has its color hidden by the dense layer of fog.

The discovery, however, was an accident, as it was not the purpose of the research. “We hoped that developing this model would help us understand clouds and hazes in the giant ice atmospheres,” said Mike Wong, a team member and astronomer at UC Berkeley. “Explaining the color difference between Uranus and Neptune was an unexpected bonus!”