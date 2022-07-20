Scientists find a sleeping black hole outside the Milky Way

posted on 07/19/2022 06:00



(credit: ESO/L. Sidewalk)

The list of intriguing space phenomena has just gained a new unprecedented record. In a paper published in the latest issue of the journal Nature Astronomy, an international team of scientists reports that they have detected the first sleeping stellar-mass black hole outside the Milky Way. Long predicted in theory, the phenomenon is difficult to detect. “We found a needle in a haystack,” said lead author Tomer Shenar, who started the study at the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium, and is now researching at the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, in a statement.

It took six years of observation with the Very Large Telescope (VLT), of the European Southern Observatory (ESO), in Chile, to arrive at the unprecedented phenomenon. Stellar-mass black holes — incomparably smaller than their supermassive brethren — are massive stars (five to 50 times the mass of the Sun) at the end of their lives and collapsing under their own gravity. These objects are so dense and their force of gravity so powerful that even light cannot escape: they are therefore, by definition, invisible. Scientists can, however, observe the matter that circulates around it, before it is swallowed.

In a binary system of two stars revolving around each other, this process leaves behind an orbiting black hole with a luminous companion star. But when the black hole is asleep, it doesn’t emit high levels of X-ray radiation, which is how these regions are normally detected. “It’s amazing that we almost don’t know about dormant black holes given how common astronomers believe them to be,” explains co-author Pablo Marchant, also from the Belgian university.

The newly discovered black hole is at least nine times the mass of the Sun, is in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a galaxy next to ours, and orbits a hot blue star that weighs 25 times the solar mass. “The living star is far enough away not to be swallowed. It remains, for the time being, in equilibrium in this orbit that lasts 14 days”, explains to the Agence France-Presse de Notícias (AFP), Hugues Sana, also author of the study. According to the researcher at the Belgian institution, the balance should not last long. “The living star will grow, and at this point part of its surface will be swallowed up by the black hole, which will emit X-rays and therefore come out of its dormant state,” he says.

like a dance

For three years, several candidates for the title of sleeping black hole had emerged, but none had been accepted by the international team of astronomers, dubbed, by ESO, the “black hole police”. “For the first time, we’ve come together to report a black hole discovery rather than reject one,” says Shenar.

To arrive at the VFTS 243 binary system, the team surveyed around 1,000 massive stars in the Tarantula Nebula region of the Large Magellanic Cloud. One of the challenges was, in the face of possible evidence, to rule out “many alternative possibilities”. “As a researcher who has debunked potential black holes in recent years, I was extremely skeptical of this discovery,” confesses Shenar.

To be sure that the phantom object was indeed a black hole, the researchers proceeded by elimination, ruling out various scenarios, such as a star losing its envelope. Hugues Sana illustrates how they arrived at evidence that this was an as yet unrecorded phenomenon.

“Imagine a couple of dancers holding hands that you watch in the dark. One wearing black, the other a luminous suit. You only see the second’s dance, but you know he has a dance partner thanks to the study of movement”, he details. “The only reasonable explanation is that it is a black hole because no other star can reproduce this observational data.”

more studies

According to recent models, about 2% of the massive stars in our galaxy likely have a black hole around them, according to Sana. The team believes the work published in Nature Astronomy could help discover other similar regions in the Milky Way and beyond. “Of course, I hope that other scholars in the field will carefully analyze our analysis and try to create alternative models. It’s a very exciting project to be involved in,” says Kareem El-Badry of the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in the US.

The discovery also provides a unique insight into the processes that accompany the formation of black holes. A dying massive star is known to collapse, but it remains unclear whether or not this is accompanied by a powerful supernova explosion. “The star that formed the black hole in VFTS 243 appears to have completely collapsed with no sign of a previous explosion,” explains Shenar. “Evidence for this direct collapse scenario has emerged recently, but our study probably provides one of the most direct indications. This has huge implications for the origin of black hole mergers in the cosmos.”