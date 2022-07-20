See a potent substance that helps prevent liver cancer

The liver is an organ with more than 500 cataloged functions. From this, it is possible to measure its relevance to health. Among its functions, a feature that differentiates it from other organs is its ability to regenerate, which allows for “live” donation for transplants.

Important in the processing and storage of nutrients and also in the detoxification process of the body, the organ helps to metabolize toxins so that they are eliminated from the body. Therefore, it is essential to take care of this region and prevent the emergence of diseases, such as cancer.

To boost the functions of the organ and give a “get there” in the disease, there is a natural substance that proves to be a great ally: curcumin. Present in the root used as a seasoning, saffron, it is rich in bioactive compounds and polyphenols. In other words, it has an antioxidant effect.

Because of this, it acts not only in the prevention of various types of cancer, but also in the treatment of the disease.

According to the Brazilian Nutrition Association (ASBRAN), the saffron component triggers a process that inhibits the action of cancer cells present in saliva that cause head and neck cancer to develop. In addition, turmeric can be combined with other treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation.

Turmeric is one of the compounds that currently have a large number of positive evidence on anticancer actions, including the prevention of liver and other cancers of the gastrointestinal system.

In doubt? Consume turmeric in all forms, in seasoning or capsules, but never underestimate the power of this divine spice.