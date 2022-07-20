see airports with the most delays and cancellations

Since the start of the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere at the end of May, travelers have found crowded airports, with long lines, delays and lost luggage among the main occurrences at European terminals. The reason?

Air chaos, as this phenomenon became known, started with the abrupt recovery of the travel market after the relaxation of circulation protocols after two years of harsh restrictions due to the pandemic. With their smaller staff after cuts caused by covid-19 and Brexit, airports and companies have had a hard time dealing with the large volume of bags and tourists.

Consulting and software developer for tourism companies Hopper Inc. released on Tuesday (12) the result of a survey in which it revealed which airports have been most impacted by the problem and, therefore, should be avoided if possible.

The winner is Brussels airport in Belgium, which despite not having as high a number of cancellations and delays as Paris and London airports, had the highest proportion of flights affected. Check out:

The 10 Most Chaotic Airports in Europe in July 2022

Brussels Airport, Brussels: 72% delays and 2.5% cancellations.

Frankfurt International Airport, Frankfurt: 68% delays and 7.8% cancellations.

Eindhoven Airport in Eindhoven (the Netherlands): 67% delays and 1.8% cancellations.

Luton Airport, London area: 66% delays and 2.7% cancellations.

Liszt Ferenc International Airport, Budapest: 65% delays and 2.1% cancellations.

Humberto Delgado International Airport, in Lisbon: 65% delays and 4.8% cancellations.

Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris: 62% delays and 3.1% cancellations.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol: 61% delays and 5.2% cancellations.

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport: 60% delays and 3.4% cancellations.

London Gatwick Airport: 59% delays and 1.4% cancellations.

On the other hand, the most peaceful airport to fly in Europe is currently in Bergamo, Italy. See the quietest of the moment:

Airports least affected by air chaos in Europe

Bergamo Orio Al Serio Airport: 3% delays and 1.0% cancellations.

Gran Canaria Airport, Gran Canaria: 8% delays and 0.3% cancellations.

Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni: 10% delays and 1.7% cancellations.

Dublin International Airport, Dublin: 15% delays and 1.6% cancellations.

Fontanarossa Airport, Catania: 16% delays and 1.1% cancellations.

Madrid Barajas-Adolfo Suarez Airport: 19% delays and 0.4% cancellations.

Alicante-Elche International Airport in Alicante: 20% delays and 3.4% cancellations.

Marseille Airport, Marseille: 20% delays and 2% cancellations.

Paris-Orly Airport at Orly: 21% delays and 1.2% cancellations.

Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport, Malaga: 24% delays and 3.3% cancellations.

