see airports with the most delays and cancellations
Abhishek Pratap 35 seconds agoNewsComments Off on see airports with the most delays and cancellations0 Views
Since the start of the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere at the end of May, travelers have found crowded airports, with long lines, delays and lost luggage among the main occurrences at European terminals. The reason?
Air chaos, as this phenomenon became known, started with the abrupt recovery of the travel market after the relaxation of circulation protocols after two years of harsh restrictions due to the pandemic. With their smaller staff after cuts caused by covid-19 and Brexit, airports and companies have had a hard time dealing with the large volume of bags and tourists.
Consulting and software developer for tourism companies Hopper Inc. released on Tuesday (12) the result of a survey in which it revealed which airports have been most impacted by the problem and, therefore, should be avoided if possible.
The winner is Brussels airport in Belgium, which despite not having as high a number of cancellations and delays as Paris and London airports, had the highest proportion of flights affected. Check out:
The 10 Most Chaotic Airports in Europe in July 2022
1 / 10
1st
Brussels Airport, Brussels: 72% delays and 2.5% cancellations.
Dawid Kalisinski Photography/Getty Images
two / 10
2nd
Frankfurt International Airport, Frankfurt: 68% delays and 7.8% cancellations.
Getty Images/iStockphotos
3 / 10
3rd
Eindhoven Airport in Eindhoven (the Netherlands): 67% delays and 1.8% cancellations.
olmozott98/Getty Images
4 / 10
4th
Luton Airport, London area: 66% delays and 2.7% cancellations.
Lubo Ivanko/Getty Images
5 / 10
5th
Liszt Ferenc International Airport, Budapest: 65% delays and 2.1% cancellations.
mathess/Getty Images
6 / 10
6th
Humberto Delgado International Airport, in Lisbon: 65% delays and 4.8% cancellations.
BrasilNut1/Getty Images
7 / 10
7th
Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris: 62% delays and 3.1% cancellations.
Getty Images
8 / 10
8th
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol: 61% delays and 5.2% cancellations.
iStock/Getty Images
9 / 10
9th
Nice Côte d’Azur Airport: 60% delays and 3.4% cancellations.
venakr/Getty Images
10 / 10
10th
London Gatwick Airport: 59% delays and 1.4% cancellations.
BrasilNut1/Getty Images
On the other hand, the most peaceful airport to fly in Europe is currently in Bergamo, Italy. See the quietest of the moment:
Airports least affected by air chaos in Europe
1 / 10
1st
Bergamo Orio Al Serio Airport: 3% delays and 1.0% cancellations.
Boarding1Now/Getty Images
two / 10
2nd
Gran Canaria Airport, Gran Canaria: 8% delays and 0.3% cancellations.
Boarding1Now/Getty Images
3 / 10
3rd
Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni: 10% delays and 1.7% cancellations.
CatEyePerspective/Getty Images
4 / 10
4th
Dublin International Airport, Dublin: 15% delays and 1.6% cancellations.
lucamato/Getty Images
5 / 10
5th
Fontanarossa Airport, Catania: 16% delays and 1.1% cancellations.
Cineberg/Getty Images
6 / 10
6th
Madrid Barajas-Adolfo Suarez Airport: 19% delays and 0.4% cancellations.
JJFarquitectos/Getty Images
7 / 10
7th
Alicante-Elche International Airport in Alicante: 20% delays and 3.4% cancellations.
typhoonski/Getty Images
8 / 10
8th
Marseille Airport, Marseille: 20% delays and 2% cancellations.
travelview/Getty Images
9 / 10
9th
Paris-Orly Airport at Orly: 21% delays and 1.2% cancellations.
railelectropower/Getty Images
10 / 10
10th
Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport, Malaga: 24% delays and 3.3% cancellations.