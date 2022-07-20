see model fortune values

Today, one of the richest and most powerful celebrities in the world, model Gisele Bündchen, reaches the age of 42 with an accumulated billionaire fortune.

According to “celebrity net Worth”, which informs the value of the fortune of celebrities, Gisele has a net worth that revolves around US$ 400 million (about R$ 2.16 billion).

Between 2002 and 2017, the model born in Rio Grande do Sul was the highest paid in the world. Today, she has an estimated annual salary of US$ 40 million (about R$ 216 million) due to contracts signed even after retirement in 2015.

Gisele was even featured in the 2015 Guinness World Record book as the top-earning model from June 2014 to June 2015.

A billion-dollar fortune, of course, did not come overnight.

During her runway times, Gisele represented major clothing brands around the world, such as Valentino, Zara, Bvlgari, Tommy Hilfiger, Chloé, Versace and Christian Dior.

In 2000, she stood out for her multi-million-dollar deal with the lingerie American Victoria’s Secret, where for five years of exclusive work for the VS pocketed US$ 25 million (R$ 135.5 million).

Gisele’s gains, however, were not restricted to the catwalks. The model increased her wealth by starring in campaigns for health, hygiene and beauty products, cell phones, in addition to being a shareholder in companies, having launched an autobiography and also having invested in the area of ​​action.

Alongside her husband, American football star Tom Brady, with whom she has two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, Gisele forms one of the most powerful celebrity couples in the world.

In 2021, the family mansion sold for US$ 32.5 million (about R$ 171 million at the current price), according to Forbes. The house included five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a yoga studio, wine room and a 20-car garage.

While waiting for a buyer, Gisele and Tom moved into a huge Florida mansion valued at R$136 million and with a monthly rent of R$407,000.

The waterfront mansion in the city of Tampa had 2,800 square meters, seven suites, nine bathrooms, movie theater and game room.

In June last year, the model took another step to increase her wealth alongside her husband: Brady and Gisele signed a partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange (digital platform) FTX: he to act as an ambassador and she as a consultant for Environmental Initiatives. and Social.

Recently, Gisele graced the cover of ForbesLife Fashion magazine and spoke about being in her 40s.

“I feel better now than I did at age 20. As I matured, I came to understand that the body is our temple and everything we eat, how often we exercise and especially our thoughts affect our health,” he said.