See photo of damage caused by meteorite impact on James Webb telescope

The James Webb telescope is the most expensive project in NASA history, costing a staggering 10 billion dollars, financed by space agencies from other parts of the world that are part of the project. Can you imagine this equipment being hit by a meteorite and putting the entire mission at risk? Well, that was just a few days after it went into orbit, but the damage was pretty minor and, luckily, it didn’t impact the telescope significantly.

James Webb was launched at Christmas 2021 and impacted in June, still at the beginning of the telescope’s long journey into space. Now, NASA has finally released images that show the little damage suffered by the equipment after the micrometeorite impact.

publicity

According to the agency, the damage occurred to only one of James Webb’s 18 mirrors. You can see the small damaged object in the lower right corner of the second image. The full impact report will still be reviewed before being released. For now, we only have a few snippets.

Image: NASA

Read more:

Meteorite impact on James Webb

Despite the meteorite being larger than expected by the team, James Webb is prepared for this type of impact, which was predicted during the telescope’s development. “Inevitably, any spacecraft will encounter micrometeoroids,” the report says. “During commissioning, wavefront detection recorded six localized deformations on the primary mirror surface that are attributed to micrometeoroid impact.”

So far, 19 impacts have been detected on James Webb, but only one had an effect on the telescope’s operations, precisely that of the micrometeorite. According to the document, the accident caused “a significant incorrigible change in the general figure of this segment”.

Now, scientists are working to prevent further collisions with meteorites of this size. The good news is that the damage shouldn’t cause significant changes to the telescope’s records and work.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!