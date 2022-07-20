See Quina numbers with a prize of R$ 1.4 million

How to bet on Quina?
Quina’s minimum bet, with five tens, costs R$ 2. The more numbers the player marks, the higher the price of the bet – he can choose from 5 to 15 tens, from the number 01 to 80. The value of a bet with 6 tens is R$12; with 10 numbers, it is R$504; the bet with 15 numbers costs R$ 6,006.
There are 6 weekly draws: from Monday to Saturday at 20:00. Those who hit the corner (5 hits), the quad (4 hits), the suit (3 hits) and the Duke (2 hits) win prizes. Bets can be placed online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal Lotteries website, or in person at lottery outlets across the country until 7pm.
Winners have up to 90 days after the draw date to claim their prizes. After this period, the amount is transferred to FIES (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).
What is the probability of winning at Quina?
The probability of winning at Quina with the single bet, with five tens (for R$ 2), is 1 in 24,040,016, according to Caixa’s website; the court is 64,106; the suit is 866, and the Duke is 36.
For those who bet 6 tens (with a bet value of R$ 12), the chances of hitting the corner are 1 in 4,006,669; 1 in 21,658 for the court; 1 in 445 in the suit and 1 in 15 in the Duke.
Whoever bets the maximum number of 15 tens (R$ 6,006.00), the chances of 5 hits are 1 in 8,005; for the court, 1 in 271; for the suit, 1 in 25, and 1 in 5.2 for the Duke.