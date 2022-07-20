See Suzantur’s proposal to take over lines and structures » Diário do Transporte

Published: July 19, 2022

Company operating in ABC Paulista proposes to pay the Itapemirim Group 1.5% of the net revenue from the sale of bus tickets, guaranteeing a minimum amount of R$ 200 thousand

ADAMO BAZANI

The Justice of São Paulo is still analyzing the request of the administrator of the judicial reorganization of the Itapemirim Group, EXM Partners, for the bankruptcy of Viação Itapemirim, Viação Kaissara and other companies to be declared bankrupt.

as showed the Transport Diary Exclusively, in the petition EXM cites Ricco Transportes’ proposals to take over only Kaissara and Suzantur lines to take over all Itapemirim, Kaissara lines, counters and structures.

This Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Transport Diary had exclusive access to Suzantur’s proposal, which covers more lines.

Claudinei Brogliato’s company proposes to pay the Itapemirim Group 1.5% of the net revenue from the sale of bus tickets, guaranteeing a minimum monthly amount of R$ 200 thousand.

For the company, this amount is higher than the profitability of most road bus companies in 2021, in which there was still the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the sector.

Suzantur wants to lease all the Itapemirim and Caiçara (Kaissara) bus lines, all the windows and VIP rooms and the Itapemirim and Kaissara brands for 12 months.

For a property in Curitiba, Suzantur wants to pay rent at market values ​​for 24 months.

If, after this 12-month period, Itapemirim and Kaissara are sold, auctioned or leased by another company, Suzantur would still have the right to remain in operation for six months.

If this happens, Suzantur wants to be compensated for the investments made during the period in which it operated, including termination of employment, with outsourced workers and suppliers of goods and services.

Suzantur still wants, in this lease, to use the current Kaissara and Itapemirim buses that meet ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) requirements. However, the company is willing to pay the rent for these buses.

The company that currently operates urban transport in cities on the ABC Paulista (Santo André, Mauá, Diadema and Ribeirão Pires) and in São Carlos (SP) still wants a 50% discount if it participates in auctions to buy Itapemirim/Kaissara based on investments made during the lease period.

The company also makes it clear that the proposal eliminates a possible succession of debts and original charges of the Itapemirim Group, including bankruptcy.

The Justice will also analyze the proposal of the ABC company.

See in full:

Adamo Bazani, journalist specializing in transport

