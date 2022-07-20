See the new group that will pay the tax in 2023

On July 12, the National Congress determined, through the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), the value of the minimum wage for 2023, which will be R$1,294. If there is no change in the table, a new group will start paying the Income Tax (IR) next year.

Meet the platform that is reinventing lending

Currently, those earning 1.5 minimum wage (R$ 1,818 in 2022) are exempt from income tax. Check the table below:

Wage Aliquot Discount BRL 1,903.98 Free BRL 0 BRL 1,903.99 to BRL 2,826.65 7.5% BRL 142.80 BRL 2,826.66 to BRL 3,751.05 15% BRL 354.80 BRL 3,751.06 to BRL 4,664.68 22.5% BRL 636.13 Above BRL 4,664.68 27.5% BRL 869.36

In the last adjustment of the table, in 2015, the minimum wage was R$ 788, at the time, those who earned above 2.4 minimum wages (today, corresponding to R$ 2,908) paid tax.

However, with the table frozen since then, more and more people start paying IR. Continue the text and see if you are part of the new group that will start paying Income Tax next year.

See the new group that will pay IR in 2023

Knowing this information, if the new salary is sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilians who earn 1.5 minimum wage (equivalent to R$1,941 in 2023) will have to pay the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) starting next year. .

According to the tax expert, Elisabeth Libertuci, with a salary of R$1,294, the tax paid rises 141%. With the salary at R$ 1,310.17, the tax will be 169% higher for the group of low-income people.

The expert explains that “the effect is overwhelming. The problem with not readjusting the table for the lower classes is that, at the end of the day, whoever will pay the additional Auxílio Brasil is the one who earns the least”.

In this way, Elisabeth defends not only the correction of the exemption limit to a level at least close to R$ 3 thousand, but also the simplified monthly discount calculated on the worker’s paycheck so that inflation does not eat the income until the tax paid to most. Today, the discount is applied only in the adjustment of the annual declaration.

Woman loses labor lawsuit by dancing on TikTok

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Leonidas Santana / Shutterstock.com