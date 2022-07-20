See which are the most powerful passports in the world for 2022

A trio of Asian passports offer their holders greater freedom of global travel than those in other countries, according to a new quarterly report released by London-based global citizenship and residency advisory firm Henley & Partners.

Japan ranked 1stwith Singapore and South Korea at 2nd, offering their citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a record 193 destinations worldwide, compared to 192 for the two nations.

However, Asia’s most cautious response to covid-19 means that these citizens are currently less likely to make use of this travel freedom than those in Europe or the Americas.

International passenger demand for air travel in the Asia-Pacific region is still less than a fifth of pre-coronavirus levels, according to the latest statistics from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

By comparison, according to the Henley Passport Index report, markets in Europe and North America have recovered to about 60% of their previous travel mobility levels.

Afghan citizens are last on the list againwith access to only 27 countries without a visa requirement in advance.

Due to the invasion of Ukraine, Russian passport holders are more isolated from the world than ever before.

The index does not take temporary restrictions or airspace closures into account, so while the Russian passport currently ranks 50th, with free access to 119 countries, the reality is that the entry of these citizens is effectively barred in many of these destinations.

Brazil ranked 19th, with free access to visit 170 countries.

the best passports:

Japan (193 destinations) Singapore, South Korea (192) Germany, Spain (190) Finland, Italy, Luxembourg (189) Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden (188) France, Iceland, Portugal, United Kingdom (187) Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, (186) Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta (185) Hungary (183 destinations) Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia (182 destinations)

The worst passports:

North Korea (40 destinations) Nepal, Palestinian Territory (38) Somalia (35) Yemen (34) Pakistan (32) Syria (30) Iraq (29) Afghanistan (27)

The Henley & Partner list is one of several indices created by financial companies to classify global passports according to the access they offer their citizens.

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports according to the number of destinations that its holders can access without having to obtain a visa in advance.

It is updated in real time throughout the year and when visa policy changes take effect.

