Series on the murder of Daniella Perez rigorously reconstructs the crime – Cultura

Daniella Perez and her husband, Raul Gazolla, in a family record provided for the series, which tells the crime against the 22-year-old actress in five episodes. (photo: HBO/Disclosure)

The first Brazilian president elected by direct vote after the military dictatorship (1964-1985), Fernando Collor de Mello resigned from office, after being impeached, on December 29, 1992. But the country did not want to know, as it was experiencing another impact.

On the night of December 28 of that year, the body of Daniella Perez, 22 years old, the new “girlfriend of Brazil”, had been found in a remote place in Barra da Tijuca – with two dozen perforations, most of them concentrated in the heart region.

It didn’t take long for Brazil to learn that the killers were actor Guilherme de Pdua, 23, and his wife, Paula Thomaz (now Nogueira Peixoto), 19, four months pregnant. Daniella and Guilherme were a romantic couple in the soap opera “De corpo e alma”, the first plot by Glria Perez, mother of the actress, in prime time on Globo.

Any Brazilian, believer or not of soap operas, who was old enough, followed the case intensely, which unfolded until 1997 – Pdua was sentenced to 19 years in prison in January of that year and Paula, to 18 and a half years, in May.

This is precisely the period that the documentary series “Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez” covers. Premiering this Thursday (7/21) on HBO Max, the five-episode production is directed by the duo Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra.

reconstitution

The first two episodes were made available to the press. Attention is drawn to the reconstitution of the crime. Step by step, everything that happened that night, from the moment Daniela and Guilherme left the Tycoon studios, where the soap opera was recorded, is in the opening chapters.

From documents, such as the registration of the parking lot of the studio that showed the plates of Daniella’s Escort and the actor’s Santana, to testimonies – from the live of the actress, Raul Gazolla, from the delegates, prosecutors and even from the residents of the condominium in Barra who saw the cars parked in a suspicious place. It also brings many personal images of Daniella’s family life.

Most of the material came from the archive of Glria Perez, whose presence dominates the production. “We were lucky to have access to Glria’s collection. She did not get involved in the content, but gave up everything she has, both from the press file and from legal documents and recordings she made with witnesses”, comments Barra. The third episode, which will be released on the 28th, along with the last two, shows the investigation that the novelist made, on her own, of the case.

The idea for the series was by Barra and Tatiana, a duo that has already signed several documentary projects. This, however, is the first of the true crime segment. Tatiana, who before going behind the camera acted as an actress, was close to Gazolla and was with him at the wake, an absurd emotion that the series shows through images from the television news of the time.

Raul Gazolla, one of those interviewed by directors Guto Barra and Tatiana Issa; he learned who the murderer was during the woman’s funeral (photo: HBO/Disclosure)

“True crime is an important genre, and Brazil has a short memory. Sometimes, very barbaric crimes disappear from the imagination or fanciful versions end up staying. It is important to carry out an analysis of society. This documentary criticizes machismo, blaming the victim, the role of the press,” she says.

In addition to personal collections and legal documents, the directors interviewed more than 60 people for the series. There is a good part of the 90’s television generation in the series, such as Claudia Raia, Fbio Assuno, Maurcio Mattar, Cristiana Oliveira, Alexandre Frota and Eri Johnson.

Assassin

There are strong sequences that are recovered through these statements, such as the moment when Gazolla, during the wake, was warned by Frota that the police already knew that Pdua (who had gone to the police station to show his solidarity during the night) was the murderer. The living destroyed the chapel upon receiving the news.

“Everyone we contacted was ready to speak, we didn’t have a negative. More important than all the famous are the key people in the story, witnesses, delegates, prosecutors, family members”, comments Tatiana. Globo provided all the images that were requested, as well as released its contractors to speak for the series.

The photograph of Daniella’s lifeless body is shown several times. “In the beginning, we had doubts (about the exposure of the image), but this came from Gloria. She has always expressed how much she thinks it is necessary to show the violence surrounding this crime. He thinks that, without the images, it’s hard to make people understand the scale of what was done to Daniella that night. And Gloria is very practical. For her, the greatest violence is the publication of images of the two together (Daniella and Guilherme in romantic scenes in the soap opera) in magazines”, says Barra.

Glria Perez defends the dissemination of the image of her dead daughter, so that the public can understand the monstrosity of the crime (photo: HBO/Disclosure)

According to the documentary filmmaker, the series’ idea was never to try to find new facts. “A case judged and concluded. We did not intend to generate doubts, but we tried to detail as many issues as possible, things forgotten, poorly explained.”

An example is in the first episode. The Escort that Daniella drove was from Gazolla. She, who was driving a motorcycle at the time, asked me to borrow money to buy her own car. That night, the actress had a purse with the US$ 6,000 loaned by Gloria that she would use to buy the vehicle the next day. The money disappeared.

The series also shows that there was never a romance between the actress and her killer – for a long time, there was a narrative that the motive for the crime was jealousy. At the time of the plot of the soap opera “De corpo e alma” that was on the air at the time of the murder, Daniella’s character, Yasmin, was finishing her romance with Bira, Guilherme’s character.

harassment

The actor, who was playing his first prominent character on TV, was behind the actress (which was reiterated by behind-the-scenes professionals who worked on the soap opera), insisting that she intercede with Glria to increase his role in the soap opera. Daniella, say some of those interviewed, was tired of Guilherme’s harassment.

Guilherme and Paula, now divorced and married to other people, were not contacted by the series. “The decision was ours, as documentary filmmakers. Gloria had nothing to do with the decision. We were very critical of the role played by the sensationalist press at the time, of how many vehicles gave space for false and erroneous versions to be perpetuated over these 30 years. We couldn’t criticize that and do the same thing. This was the crime of a generation, it shook Brazil in a powerful way. I hope the series has an impact so that the truth can prevail”, says Tatiana.

“BRUTAL PACT: THE ASSASSINATION OF DANIELLA PEREZ”

Series in five episodes. The first two premiere this Thursday (7/21) on HBO Max. The others will go live next Thursday (7/28).

Guilherme de Pdua makes “clarification” on social network

Under Brazilian law, Guilherme de Pdua and Paula Thomaz were entitled to parole after serving one-third of their sentence. They left prison, months apart, in 1999. Pdua, born in Belo Horizonte, has lived in the capital of Minas Gerais since then. In his third marriage, the former actor, since 2017, pastor of the Lagoinha Baptist Church.

He was active on social media until May 2020, when he published a video with his wife at a pre-Bolsonaro demonstration in Brasília. Two weeks ago, he returned to the networks to post a video on YouTube with the title “About the HBO series”. In the image, Pdua claims that he returned to the networks to give “clarifications” that he would have blocked his networks because of a “TV series”.

He would have left the networks two years ago following the request of a pastor who “advises and guides” him. “At the height of the pandemic, it seems that the debate was banned and there was a lot of animosity on the networks.” He doesn’t mention anyone’s name in the video, he just says that the press never gave him a voice and that, “with good reason, it persecutes me”. He adds that nothing will erase or correct the past.