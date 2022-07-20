Shaken, Eliana vents after the death of an employee and moves fans: “Without believing”

Eliana vents after her near death and leaves her followers thrilled; read the story

the presenter Eliana vented on social media this Tuesday (19) after the death of Edy Glamorher makeup artist and hairdresser for many years.

Friend of the blonde’s chest, he won a touching tribute and moved fans.

“My day dawned sad without you. I was sure you would come back to bring us back your intelligent and humorous phrases, your talent and affection. How many laughs, how many unforgettable moments. Thank you”, she started.

called Uncle Edy by those closest to him, he was praised by the SBT presenter.

“Uncle, I want to remember you as well as that first photo that you loved, which I took on one of our work adventures around the world. I am saddened by your departure but grateful that you have passed through my life. I will miss you so much my dear Edy. Still not believing, I wish that God welcomes you with open arms. Go in peace and with the certainty that you were very loved here. My deepest sympathies to your mother, your husband and the whole family”, she ended it.

Look:

WOW!

Powerful, the presenter Eliana generated a real commotion when she arrived dressed as a princess at a party that rocked the night of São Paulo. She appeared in a voluminous and gigantic dress to celebrate the birthday of decorator Andrea Guimarães. As soon as she arrived, she was photographed and smiled at fans.