“She needs to be…”; CBF reveals unusual reason for not declaring Calleri’s impediment and Palmeiras revolt on the web

Palmeiras said goodbye to the Copa do Brasil early last Thursday (14), when they beat São Paulo 2-1 in normal time, but in the maximum penalties ended up being defeated by the arch-rivals by 4-3. It is worth remembering that the dispute ended up at the lime mark because in the first match Rogério Ceni’s team beat Alviverde 1-0, at Morumbi. Although the duel inside the four lines has already ended, the game “continues” behind the scenes. That’s because Leila Pereira and Anderson Barros have been in conflict with the CBF since referee Leandro Vuaden’s final whistle.

The Palmeiras top hats claimed at the end of the match that there was no penalty in Calleri, which generated the goal of São Paulo that ended up taking the decision to the maximum penalties. In addition to the infraction, the directors complained to the CBF that the São Paulo shirt number 9 was offside at the origin of the bid. Days after the protest, the highest body of Brazilian football spoke out and gave reason to the Palmeiras, saying that the VAR booth should have checked an offside at the beginning of the move, which was not done.

After the pronouncement, the CBF released the video and recording of referee Leandro Vuaden with the VAR assistants, which generated further indignation from the Board, which asked for the offside line to be drawn. However, this should no longer happen. That’s because, according to the head of the CBF arbitration commission, Wilson Luiz Seneme, explained why he will not be able to meet Anderson Barros and Leila Pereira’s request.

“It’s not possible to draw the line because this game is on the machine for a while. And according to the company’s information, when the machine is going to be used again, it needs to be reset. And this has been reset.” summarized Seneme in an interview with Globoesporte.com, on Tuesday afternoon (19). The statement generated revolt in the board of the current two-time champion of Libertadores.

Wilson Luiz Seneme’s statement revolted Verdão fans on the web: “I confess that I expected a lame excuse, but this one surpassed all my expectations”, said one fan. “What a joke”, lamented another fanatic alviverde fan.