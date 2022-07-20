Sights reveal the ‘Jeepster’, Jeep’s electric SUV that debuts in October

Photos taken in Portugal revealed the future Jeep electric SUV ready to debut in October, on the return of the Paris Motor Show, in France. Caught without camouflage, the model is exactly the same as the images released by the automaker at the beginning of the year, at the first major event of the Stellantis group. Still unnamed, it’s called “Jeepster” or “baby Jeep”, because of the compact’s size – it will be smaller than the renegade. With production scheduled for 2023, the SUV marks the beginning of the brand’s new electrification strategy.

So far there is no confirmation of the technical data. But the model is expected to be the brand’s global entry-level SUV. Everything, in fact, will depend on the versions. For example, the electric Jeep is expected to be made on the e-CMP platform, from PSA origin. It is the basis of Peugeot e-208which is cousin of new Citroen C3. In addition, it is possible that the SUV will have hybrid options with combustion engines in the range.

It is worth remembering that, from the first appearance, the Car Journal points out a great similarity between the new Jeep SUV and the Citroën C3, which is already in production at the Porto Real factory, in Rio de Janeiro, on the CMP base. The hatch of the French brand will also have a 100% electric option. However, unlike the PSA models, the new Jeep – which will be produced at the Tychy plant in Poland – must feature all-wheel drive.

entry jeep?

Despite the sightings, it is not possible to estimate the right size of the new SUV. But the expectation is that it will be about 4 meters long – that is, smaller than the Renegade, which is 4.27 m. Regarding the look, the “Baby Jeep” brings a more urban design compared to the other SUVs of the brand, although it inherits some characteristics. This is the case, for example, of the tall and imposing front, with the seven-slit grille.

As anticipated in the images released in March, the model has rectangular headlights that join the grille and feature daytime running LED bars. The hood is flat and the bumper has more sober lines. The icing on the cake is the grille which, despite keeping the traditional Jeep format, is completely closed. After all, the electric motor doesn’t need an air intake to “breathe”. Anyway, in practice, the SUV somewhat resembles the Renegade.

On the sides, the utility is more reminiscent of the Compass, especially in the shape of the windows, roof and wheel arches. Also noteworthy are the handles built into the C column and the bicolor painting. At the rear, the LED taillights form an “X”, as in the current Renegade. However, they have black moldings that invade the trunk lid, as well as the sloping rear window. For now, there are no pictures of the interior.

Peugeot 208 engine?

With the use of the e-CMP platform, the mini Jeep will be able to inherit the Peugeot e-208 electric set. With prices starting at R$ 277 thousand, the hatch of the brand do Leão brings a engine with 136 hp and a robust torque (and snapshot) of 26.5 mkgf. Thus, it accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in a quick 8.3 seconds. The battery pack has a capacity of 50 kWh. Thus, with a full charge, the range can reach up to 340 km.

However, even if the focus is on electrification, there is great expectation for combustion versions. After all, in this case, the SUV will have more affordable prices. Therefore, it will be able to use the 1.2 Turbo Puretech three-cylinder engine, also of PSA origin. Finally, the hybrid versions. To maintain the off-road vein, Jeep must incorporate an electric motor in the rear axle. The problem is that the application does not yet exist in cars made on the CMP basis. That is, it remains to wait until the end of the year for more details on the cousin of the new C3.

