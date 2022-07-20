Silveirinha changes the bullets in Flora’s gun and something unbelievable happens with the villain’s shot at Donatela: “it was better that way”

In The favoriteshown by Globo on Worth seeing again, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will end up falling into a frame of Donatela (Cláudia Raia). It turns out that the dondoca will promise that she will get back together with her ex-best friend and, in this way, the villain will clear the way to have peace in her career. The scenes will only be shown in the final stretch of the serial.

First, Flora will kill Dodi (Murilo Benício). Still deluded by the possibility of getting back together with the duo, Flora will confess to all her crimes, but the police will hear the confession. Revolted, she decided to shoot Donatela as revenge. But, Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura) will have exchanged the real bullets of the revolver for blank bullets.

“Donatela, talk to me! Why did you make me do this? (…) It was your fault”will say the viper, repentant. “It was better this way, I need to rest”, Donatela will speak, pretending that she is almost dying. “You helped me leave (…)”, the dondoca will speak. “Don’t talk like that, you won’t die, you can’t die“, will counter the character of Patricia Pillar.

When trying to evade the police, Flora will end up breaking her leg and will be taken by the police to the ambulance and taken to the hospital. However, she will manage to escape. The telenovela will have a time passage of two years, where Flora will remain a fugitive, while Donatela will plan her marriage to Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia).

Determined, Silveirinha will look for a former inmate and pressure the woman to tell her where Flora is hiding. The woman will then confirm that the bandit is sheltering in her house, but that she has left for a wedding. In this, he will come to the conclusion that she went to Donatela’s wedding and rush to the place.