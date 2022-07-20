Silvia Abravanel comments on fight with Yudi Tamashiro: “I started to shake”

Silvia Abravanelpresenter, in an interview at The All Programs Programfrom Portal R7, recalled the time she was director of the children’s program Good morning & Coat the SBTand had to deal with the rebelliousness of the young presenter Yudi Tamashirowhich next to Priscilla Alcantaracommanded the children’s attraction.

Yudi simply decided to cut his hair without notifying the direction [ existia uma regra interna que comunicadores infantis não podem mudar o visual sem autorização]soon sylvia was asked by her father, Silvio Santoswho would have authorized it.

“I started shaking”

During the conversation, sylvia stated that Yudi was resistant to talking to Silvio Santos about the sudden change in look. “I said how can you not? I’ve already started to shake, because it’s my job that was on the line! I said: ‘Yudi, he’s calling you, he’s our boss! He runs it all here!’”she began.

“That day we fought! I said ‘boy you can’t do that! We work at a station, you don’t own it!’ And we ended up arguing because he disrespected me, disrespected the owner of the station, the entire management! And then we argued badly that day”concluded she, who clarified that she has already made peace with the presenter.

country love

Last Thursday (14th), Silvia Abravanel surprised everyone by appearing alongside the country singer Gustavo Mouraof the duo Gustavo Moura and Rafaeland admitted the romance after appearing to kiss in the recording of the singer’s DVD Leonardo.

