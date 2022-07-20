Silvia Abravanel comments on the relationship with the sisters: ‘We are not a margarine family’ – Entertainment

Silvia Abravanel was the interviewee of The All Programs Program this Tuesday (19). During the chat with Dani Bavoso and Flávio Ricco, the presenter commented on the relationship with Silvio Santos, recalled the resignation request from SBT and spoke about the sisters.

The second daughter of Silvio Santos, the presenter was adopted by her parents. “It’s a very beautiful act. I think we are a gift. I was chosen, I was already there, and they went to pick me up. I arrived with three days”, she says about the adoption.

Silvia also commented on the relationship with the sisters. She confirmed that some of the sisters are closer to each other and says this is normal. “I lived with my sisters, I left home and they are all about the same age. We have our own group, we talk, when there’s a fight we all get together, but we’re not a margarine family”, she says.

In addition to her personal life, she spoke about her work on television and recalled the episode in which she resigned. In 2020, a controversy arose that Silvia Abravanel would have missed and left the team Good morning & Co waiting for her. To deny this story, the presenter called production employees in front of the cameras and was accused of embarrassing them.

“People are not used to television. They were shy. They took that little piece of the program and said that I embarrassed them [os funcionários]. They talked about my adoption, they talked about my personal life,” she recalls.

She says that she resigned after these criticisms and comments about her personal life. “I resigned. The program ended, I left the stage and resigned. I said: ‘Put what you want on the air, I won’t come back here anymore’. He caught everyone wearing short pants”, she says. Silvia says that Silvio Santos called her after the resignation. The presenter spent two weeks with her parents and then returned to TV after listening to Silvio’s advice not to care about nasty comments.

Despite being the daughter of the owner of SBT, Silvia says that she started working at the family station as an intern. “I started at the very bottom. I’ve done everything you can imagine, I’ve gone through all the stages. No one gives a teaspoon there,” she says. “I made a point of being on the same level as everyone else. I have a degree in veterinary medicine, I was there to learn”, she adds.

After years working on TV, Silvio Santos put his daughter to be a director and then a presenter. Regarding her working relationship with her father, Silvia says that she insisted on being treated like the other employees of the television channel.





The presenter says that having worked for twenty years with her father, directing his programs and other SBT attractions, she created a great friendship with Silvio Santos. “We created this bond, I know how to talk to my father, I understand him just by looking at him”, she emphasizes.

Even having this relationship with Silvio Santos, Silvia Abravanel recalls some fights she had with her father. She says that at the time she was directing the Good morning & Cowith presentation by Maisa, Priscilla Alcantara and Yudi Tamashiro, got scolded by his father and ended up fighting with the presenter.

“I had a fight with Yudi because of his hard head. He took Silvio’s chest. He arrived with different hair, and there we have to have authorization for everything. A 15-year-old boy, he wanted to cut his hair”, he says. Silvia says that the owner of SBT wanted to talk to Yudi, but he refused to go to the former boss’s dressing room and was fired.

“That day we fought, I told him he couldn’t do that. He disrespected me, he disrespected the owner of the station”, he adds. However, the director guarantees that the fight is in the past and that she has a lot of affection for Yudi, Priscilla and Maisa.