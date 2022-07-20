Silvia Abravanel was scolded by Maisa on the 1st day of work

On the first day of Maisa’s work on Saturday Animated, the child presenter scolded Silvia Abravanel. At the time, Silvio Santos’ daughter directed the children’s program. “Listen here, I’m the presenter, you need to get here before me” reminded the SBT employee, about the girl’s irreverent speech.

Silvia recalled the episode in the All Programs Program, shown on R7’s digital platforms, this Tuesday (19). Despite Maisa’s mockery, the director took the situation as a joke and admits that, after that, a very good relationship with the child presenter was born. “We fell in love,” he said.

The idea for Maisa’s participation in the program was even the idea of ​​Silvio Santos himself. After becoming famous on the program Raul Gil, the actress was called to present Sábado Animado in 2007. However, the presenter’s idea was rushed. On Friday, he warned Silvia that she would direct the girl in the next day’s edition.

“Runs to find clothes for Maisa, he [Silvio] wanted her from Shirley Temple [1928-2014]. I arrived, I called makeup artist, costume designer to do her clothes.. We had to do her hair, which was long, and Shirley’s was Chanel. At no point did she want to cut it, so it took three hours to do it,” recalled Silvia.

Silvia’s Voice on Animated Saturday

To help Maisa run the program, Silvio Santos also came up with the idea for Silvia Abravanel to be a helper for the presenter and her voice always appeared in the editing. “People wanted to know who did the voice, I spoke to her as if she were a mother, a Mary Poppins style, it was a good idea for him. A sweet voice”, he pointed out.

Maisa’s success was immediate to the point that the veteran asked her to also do Bom Dia e Cia. along with Yudi and Priscilla. She left the infantile in 2013, and Silvia Abravanel took over the presentation of the program in 2015 until its end in April 2022.

