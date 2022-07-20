Simone changes her name on social media after a fight with her sister Simaria

posted on 07/19/2022 17:45



Simone has been performing solo shows since Simaria announced that she would take a break from her career in June this year – (Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @simonemendes)

This Tuesday (7/19), the singer Simone Mendes, from the duo with her sister Simaria, gave rise to a subject on the web after changing the username on the profiles of social networks.

The name that the singer used previously was “Simoneses”, the “ses” being an acronym for the duo Simone & Simaria. However, she surprised followers by discarding the reference to the duo and changed the name to Simone Mendes.





The change comes after public fights between the sisters, which further increased speculation about the end of the country duo. Recently, Simaria even stopped following her sister on Instagram.

In addition, Simone has been performing solo shows since Simaria announced that she would take a break from her career in June this year.

With this further indication, fans and netizens commented on the probable end of the partnership. “I think Coleguinha jumped ship,” said a follower. “I’m not enjoying this bullshit anymore,” said another netizen. “I hope this passes”, commented another one.