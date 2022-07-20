Simone changes name on social media amid the fight with Simaria

Singer Simone Mendes, sister of Simaria, changed her username on her Instagram profile. Now, she can be found on the social network as “simonemendes” — before, she carried the name “simoneses”, with the ending “ses” an acronym for the duo with Simaria.

She commented on the change in the sequence of videos posted on Instagram Stories.

“I’ll tell you why I’m happy. […] He [o marido, Kaká Diniz] and the entire Non Stop Produções team did it for me and my name is now Simone Mendes on Instagram. Thank you so much, I’m very happy! Simone Mendes now on Instagram, how cool! Before it was ‘simoneses’, now it’s just ‘simonemendes’. Cool huh? It makes it easier for you,” she explained.

splash tried to contact Simone’s press office, but still hasn’t gotten a response. As soon as there is a response, the text will be updated.

The singer’s new name on Instagram is just ‘simonemendes’ Image: Playback / Instagram

The name change on the social network takes place a few days after Simaria stopped following her sister on Instagram. Fans noticed that the singer, who has been away from the stage since the end of June, stopped following her sister and also the official profile of the duo.

The break in Simaria’s career happened after some interviews in which she seemed not to be satisfied with the conditions of the partnership with her sister Simone. In addition to the interview she gave to Léo Dias, the two showed a public disagreement before that at a show at São João de Caruaru.

Climate and difficult temper

According to Splash columnist Lucas Pasin, Simaria’s difficult temper is what’s causing the two to unease. A source has revealed that Simaria is known behind the scenes for not being an easy person to deal with, and that Simone’s patience is coming to an end.

The relationship, therefore, would be fraying because Simaria always had a more imposing discourse. Simone always accepted and followed her ideas. However, things got complicated because neither of them was willing to give their arm to cheer.