Slovenia reveals separation from Vyni after “BBB22”: “Here he is someone else”; watch

There was a friendship that could not resist the end of Lollipop… The ex-BBB Esvolênia revealed this Tuesday (19) that she no longer has contact with Vyni. During her participation in the podcast “PodDarPrado”, by influencer Gabi Prado, the sister said that she walked away from her roommate in reality, because outside the program he is “someone else”. Jeez!

At one point in the interview, the former participant of “On Vacation with Ex” played a game with Slovenia called “One Brother, One Word”. In the game, a confinement colleague was mentioned and the model had to define the person in a single word. The name of Lucas, her boyfriend, was the first spoken and she chose the word “love”. Then Scooby was mentioned as a “friend”. Tiago Abravanel, Jade Picon, Bárbara, Rodrigo and Eliezer were other brothers to whom Slovenia lavished praise.

When asked about Vyni, the model took a moment to think and said that there is no way to make the game with his name because he has become someone else outside the show. “I think that inside I met a Vyni, and here, because he is in a new phase of his life, he is someone else, and it’s good that he’s someone else because we keep changing, right? It is very admirable”commented.

Prado soon asked if this change was on the positive or negative side, but Slovenia said she couldn’t say, because she no longer maintains contact with her reality TV colleague. “I can’t define it, because I’m not close to him. So, because it’s not very close to him, I don’t have much to say. I can talk about the Vyni I met there, who is a wonderful, extraordinary person. Here I have no contact with him, so I can’t say anything about him.”he concluded. See the moment below: