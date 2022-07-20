Solar energy becomes Brazil’s third largest power source

Yadunandan Singh 2022-07-20

Solar energy has surpassed in power the generation of thermoelectric plants using natural gas and biomass and has become the third source of energy in Brazil, says the Brazilian Association of Solar Energy (Absolar). Now, generation by the sun is only behind the power of hydroelectric plants and wind power, informs the entity.

According to an unprecedented mapping carried out by Absolar, in all there are 16.4 gigawatts (GW) of solar energy in large plants and in small self-generation projects, compared to 16.3 GW for natural gas and 16.3 GW for biomass.

According to the association, since 2012, the solar source has already brought to Brazil more than BRL 86.2 billion in new investments, BRL 22.8 billion in public coffers and generated more than 479,800 jobs accumulated since 2012

“With this, it also avoided the emission of 23.6 million tons of CO2 in the generation of electricity”, informs Absolar

According to the director of Absolar, Carlos Dornellas, large solar plants generate electricity at prices up to ten times lower than emergency fossil thermoelectric plants or electricity imported from neighboring countries, two of the main factors responsible for the tariff increase on consumers.

“The source helps to diversify the country’s electricity supply, reducing the pressure on water resources and the risk of even more increases in the population’s electricity bill,” said Dornellas.

