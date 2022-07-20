Solar energy becomes the third largest source of the Brazilian electricity matrix | Globo newspaper

According to a survey by the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar), solar energy has become the third largest source of the Brazilian electricity matrix – ahead of natural gas and biomass thermoelectric plants. The research also shows that the technology adds up to 16.4 gigawatts of applied capacity.

Now, the installed capacity of solar energy in the country is only behind hydro and wind.

The difference for natural gas and biomass sources is small. But what most excites the sector is that, in the last ten years, this market has only experienced growth. An advance pulled mainly by the generation of solar energy in the houses.

Many people end up opting for the installation of solar panels to reduce the light bill. At the moment, 70% of the solar energy produced here comes from small systems installed on the roofs of homes, businesses and rural properties.

According to the vice president of the association that represents the sector, another reason for the growth of this modality was the increase in financing lines in the country, encouraging the generation of solar energy.

“Today, there are more than 100 lines of financing available to consumers who want to generate their own energy. Some even allow him to exchange his electricity bill for the installment of the financing, and the increases in the electricity bill that we have seen steadily since 2015”, explains Bárbara Rubim.

Another factor should also leverage the sector’s numbers this year: the legal framework for solar energy generation.