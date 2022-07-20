Solar energy becomes the third largest source of the Brazilian electricity matrix

Generation method surpassed natural gas and biomass thermoelectric plants, according to a survey by an industry association
THE solar energy photovoltaic energy has surpassed the power generated by thermoelectric plants powered by natural gas and biomass and has become the third largest source in the matrix electric second only to hydroelectric plants and wind farms, according to a survey by the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar), based on data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). In total, solar energy generates 16.4 gigawatts (GW), 8.1% of the total, in large plants and in self-generation projects, compared to 16.3 GW for natural gas and 16.3 GW for biomass. Hydroelectric plants lead with 109 GW of installed capacity (53.9% of the total), and wind power follows in second place, with 21.9 GW of power (10.8%).
According to the association, since 2012, the solar source has already brought to Brazil more than BRL 86.2 billion in new investments, BRL 22.8 billion in public coffers and generated more than 479,800 jobs accumulated since 2012. With this, it also avoided the emission of 23.6 million tons of COtwo in electricity generation. According to Carlos Dornellas, director of Absolar, solar power plants can generate energy at prices up to ten times lower than fossil thermoelectric plants or those imported from other countries, two ways the government has activated in an emergency to deal with the shortage of electricity. rains that affected hydroelectric generation in 2021. “The source helps diversify the country’s electricity supply, reducing pressure on water resources and the risk of even more increases in the population’s electricity bills”, comments Dornellas.