Solar energy becomes the third largest source of the Brazilian electricity matrix

Generation method surpassed natural gas and biomass thermoelectric plants, according to a survey by an industry association

The survey was based on data from Aneel



THE solar energy photovoltaic energy has surpassed the power generated by thermoelectric plants powered by natural gas and biomass and has become the third largest source in the matrix electric second only to hydroelectric plants and wind farms, according to a survey by the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar), based on data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). In total, solar energy generates 16.4 gigawatts (GW), 8.1% of the total, in large plants and in self-generation projects, compared to 16.3 GW for natural gas and 16.3 GW for biomass. Hydroelectric plants lead with 109 GW of installed capacity (53.9% of the total), and wind power follows in second place, with 21.9 GW of power (10.8%).