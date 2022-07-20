Solar energy passes thermoelectric and becomes 3rd largest Brazilian source

Solar power generation plants already have an installed operating capacity greater than that of thermoelectric plants powered by natural gas and biomass, making them the third most representative source of Brazil’s electricity matrix, according to a survey released by the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar).

The data show that the country currently has 16.41 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity in photovoltaic solar plants, considering centralized generation (large projects) and distributed generation (smaller installations on roofs, facades and land).

This represents 8.1% of the Brazilian matrix, behind water sources (53.9%) and wind (10.8%), according to the Absolar survey.

The natural gas thermoelectric plants add up to 16.37 GW of power (8.1% share in the matrix), and those powered by biomass and biogas, 16.30 GW (8.0%).

In a statement, directors of Absolar highlighted the competitiveness of the source, which has been growing at a fast pace in Brazil, mainly since 2018.

“Large solar plants generate electricity at prices up to ten times lower than emergency fossil thermoelectric plants or electricity imported from neighboring countries, two of the main responsible for the tariff increase on consumers”, said Carlos Dornellas, director of the entity.

Absolar estimates that the solar source has already generated more than 86.2 billion reais in investments in Brazil since 2012, in addition to having avoided the emission of 23.6 million tons of carbon dioxide in the generation of electricity.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.