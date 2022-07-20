Solar System: Test your knowledge in our quiz – Science

(photo: Getty Images)

Located in the Milky Way, our Solar System is home to eight planets and over 150 moons.

With the Sun as its main star, it formed about 4.5 billion years ago — and it is likely that life appeared on Earth “soon” later, 4 billion years ago.

We are always trying to learn more about our Solar System, and much remains to be discovered. But how much do you already know?

We have prepared a quiz below for you to test your knowledge.

The quiz images are courtesy of the NASA Image and Video Library.

</p><section><h2><h2/></h2><p><strong>Quiz: Test your advanced knowledge of the Solar System</strong></p></section><section><h2><h2>How fast does the Earth rotate?</h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2/></h3><p>Which of our dwarf planets is not a ‘plutoid’?</p></section><section><h3><h2/></h3><p>Which planet’s moons are named after sea gods?</p></section><section><h3><h2/></h3><p>Approximately how long does it take for sunlight to reach Earth?</p></section><section><h3><h2/></h3><p>What was so ‘curious’ about this photo of NASA’s Curiosity rover on Mars?</p></section><section><h3><h2/></h3><p>The four rocky planets in our Solar System are Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. But what is its core mainly composed of?</p></section><section><h3><h2/></h3><p>What process takes place inside the Sun to generate energy?</p></section><section><h2><h2/></h2><p>Better luck next time! How about taking a look at our Solar System and trying to improve your score?</p></section><section><h3><h2/></h3><p>Almost there! The Solar System is fascinating, don’t be afraid to explore further.</p></section><section><h3><h2/></h3><p>Wow! You are practically a star in the Solar System with this stratospheric score!</p></section><p>

