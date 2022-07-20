Solar System: Test your knowledge in our quiz – Science

Located in the Milky Way, our Solar System is home to eight planets and over 150 moons.
With the Sun as its main star, it formed about 4.5 billion years ago — and it is likely that life appeared on Earth “soon” later, 4 billion years ago.
We are always trying to learn more about our Solar System, and much remains to be discovered. But how much do you already know?
We have prepared a quiz below for you to test your knowledge.
The quiz images are courtesy of the NASA Image and Video Library.
Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.
Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!