Son of cartoonist Maurício de Sousa says he received sand instead of a R$ 14,500 video card

Maurício Takeda e Sousa, 34, tries to get the money or the merchandise back, but said he has not received a response from Amazon.

247 – Son of cartoonist Maurício de Sousa, Maurício Takeda e Sousa, 34, claimed to have bought a R$14,500 video card on the Amazon website on July 2nd of the month, and received three pots of sand , 24 hours later. He tries to get the money or the merchandise back, but he says he hasn’t heard back from the company.

“They couldn’t do much other than pass my problem on to another ‘High Values’ department that curiously doesn’t answer customers over the phone. They sent me an almost incomprehensible email asking me for a statement,” said Takeda. on TikTok.

“I filled out the statement and they gave me 3 days to resolve it. But after the 3 days, they said it was actually 7 business days. The 7 business days are gone and they asked me for another 48 hours. I still don’t have my video card and 3 overvalued sand pots,” he added.

