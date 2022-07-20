Sound Design: Pulse and Toro with news in the 2023 line

The 2023 line has arrived for Pulse and Toro, who now add a new feature, Sound Design, a customization pack and other items.

Fiat sought to re-signify the role of voice and music to create moments of greater connection with the public, creating a sound signature that is now in both models.

The package includes new sounds for the multimedia and vehicle features, with stronger tones to better alert the driver.

All sounds follow the same sound identity and the package also includes a new exclusive welcome animation with Sound Design and Sound Logo in the multimedia center.

In the Fiat Pulse 2023, in addition to the Sound Design, the crossover brings in the Drive MT and AT versions, new 16-inch steel wheels and differentiated hubcaps.

The Fiat Pulse Audace T200 has a new 16-inch wheel with darkened paint and a diamond finish.

Upon reaching the mark of 50 thousand units sold, the Fiat Pulse continued to grow in sales to one day be among the best-selling SUVs in the country.

Sport Utility Pick-up (SUP) from Fiat, the Toro 2023 is highlighted, in addition to the Sound Design, a steering wheel with a more sophisticated look and update of the individual indication of low pressure tire.

Fiat Flag is now like a label on Toro’s seats, just like Sound Design does. In the Endurance version, the Fiat Toro 2023 leaves the factory with darkened hubcaps.

In the case of the Freedom Turbo Flex and Diesel versions, the Toro 2023 adds a premium finish, with bronze accents on the darkened interior and matching stitching on the seats and leather trim.

It also has the S Design logo, which appears on the dashboard and front doors, as well as now has a stand, black side step, Keyless-go, inductive charger, rain sensor, twilight sensor and electrochromic rearview mirror.

The Toro 2023 now has the color Gray Sting in Volcano and Ranch versions. Ultra now includes the same shade, in addition to Polar White.