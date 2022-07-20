Sport president detonates Lisca after coach resigns

photo: Reproduo/TV Sport Sport president Yuri Romo fired at coach Lisca

This Tuesday, coach Lisca sent a letter to Sport’s directors informing them that he no longer works at the club. The resignation irritated the president Yuri Romo, who launched several criticisms of the coach. In an official statement, the representative stated that the commander’s attitude was unethical and that the Pernambuco team will not give up receiving the amount of the termination fine.

“It was clear that a narrative was being created for the club to fire the coach. He began to claim that the Sport fans had fired him, that there was no longer any climate for him to stay. We did not take any action in relation to this because it would be an attitude that would cost our club a lot. Every contract has a termination clause. I could never reverse this situation. It was an unethical attitude on the part of the coach that jeopardized our project,” he said.

“Sport does not give up the termination fine. We are waiting for the club he goes to or for him to look for us to settle the fine for leaving the professional. In terms of respect, manliness and ethics, he is on the other side of the fence”, added.

With the resignation, Lisca was free to sign with Santos. The São Paulo club has been without a coach since the 7th, when the board decided to fire Fabin Bustos. The commander could not resist being eliminated in the round of 16 of the Sudamericana.

Understand the fight between Lisca and Sport

This Monday, Sport drew 0-0 with Vila Nova, for the 18th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, in Ilha do Retiro. Moments before the match, Leo’s fans learned of a possible agreement between the coach and Santos and were outraged.

During the match, the red-blacks booed and cursed the 49-year-old professional. A glass was still thrown at him. In a post-match press conference, Lisca criticized the crowd’s reaction and said he was attacked.

“I was even attacked. The reaction was not nice. They threw a liquid that wasn’t beer. It was mixed with beer. I also felt something on my back that looked like a cell phone, I didn’t see it properly”, he said.

In response, Yuri Romo defended the red-blacks. “Our fans embraced him from the first moment. In an enigmatic tone, he left all the characteristics that the club leaves. Saying that our guilty fans are not part of professionalism”, he highlighted.