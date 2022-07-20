Sport’s president confirms Lisca’s departure, on his way to Santos, and criticizes technician: “Unethical attitude” | sport

Lisca is no longer a Sport coach. The club confirmed the coach’s departure this Tuesday, in a statement by President Yuri Romão. Rubro-Negro’s first conversation with the coach took place on Monday, after the draw with Vila Nova-GO, when the board was surprised by the possible departure of the commander to Santos.

In the statement, the president says that a narrative was being created for the club to fire the coach and spared no criticism. At no time, even, does the representative mention Lisca by name.

– All this denotes an unethical attitude of the coach, which harmed not only the project. I talk about the project because when we went to hire him, he insisted on talking to me and we talked about the project to reach Serie A. Including his staying after accession.

“We have just received the official statement signed by him in which he asks for the resignation of Sport.”

Sport’s president also said that Lisca is “missing the truth” and made more criticism of the coach’s character, using the fence of Ilha do Retiro as a reference – where the coach rose as a rival in 2014 and this year as an ally, to celebrate the victory over Londrina.

– He should have the manliness to come to us and tell the truth, that he is missing the truth. Not only with me, not only with our board and institution, but also with our fans who embraced him so much. In terms of respect, manliness, ethics, he is on the other side of the fence. He jumped the fence.

The president also reinforces that Sport does not give up receiving the termination fine, of R$ 150 thousand.

“Narrative to Fire the Coach”

Yuri Romão says he was taken by surprise with an avalanche of calls from journalists in the south of the country asking for Lisca’s departure. At the end of the match, therefore, they went to the coach’s room to talk.

– In our conversation, it became clear that a narrative was being created for the club to fire the coach – says Yuri.

On Monday, Lisca discussed a departure for Santos, before putting Sport on the field. After the draw with Vila Nova-GO, he denied talks with Peixe and claimed to be Leão’s coach. The speech, however, changed throughout the interview, and Lisca ended the night saying that she did not guarantee her stay on the Island.

At the time, the coach stated that he “was fired” by Sport’s fans and had repeated the same speech shortly before, in conversation with the board. Yuri Romão, in turn, discards Lisca’s position.

– Our fans embraced him from the first moment. Before the match, in an enigmatic tone, the professional himself was already giving all the characteristics that would leave the club. Our fans had a ‘dissatisfaction and spoke out against it.

“To say that our fans are guilty is not fair, it is not correct. It is not part of Sport’s professionalism.”

Shortly before the start of the match, Augusto Carreras and I were caught by surprise with an avalanche of calls from journalists from the South asking for our coach to leave.

At the end of the game, we went to our coach’s room to talk to him and find out about the veracity of this information.

In our conversation, it became clear that a narrative was being created for the club to fire the coach, where he began to claim that the Sport fans had fired him, that there was no longer any climate for him to stay and we did not take any action because would cost our club a lot.

Every contract always has a termination clause, so I could never reverse that position. It could not further burden our financial situation.

All this denotes an unethical attitude on the part of the coach, which harmed not only the project. I talk about the project because when we went to hire him, he insisted on talking to me by video, because I wasn’t in Brazil, and we talked about the project of reaching Serie A. Including him staying after access.

It denotes an unethical attitude that hinders our project, our planning.

As of today, we have just received the official statement signed by him in which he asks for the resignation of Sport. Both Augusto Carreras and Jorge Andrade are looking for the coach and also for reinforcements for our club.

I would like to make it clear even to demystify two situations.

First this narrative of saying that our fans were to blame for the resignation of the coach or the coaching staff. There was no such thing. On the contrary, our fans embraced him from the first moment.

Before the match, in an enigmatic tone, the professional himself was already giving all the characteristics that would leave the club. Of course, our fans were dissatisfied and spoke out against it. To say that our fans are guilty, that’s not fair, it’s not correct. It is not part of the professionalism of Sport.

Regarding the issue of termination, I would like to make it very clear that Sport does not waive the termination fine. We are waiting for the club where he is going or for him to look for us to settle the termination penalty for the departure of the professional.

There was no persecution of any family members of the technical commission. There was nothing. We went to look at our club’s security cameras, there’s no record of assault or anything else. They are creating a second narrative, once again denoting an unethical attitude, which does not match the current management, which received the technical committee in a very respectful way, with a lot of responsibility.