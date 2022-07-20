Sri Lanka elects to command country allied to fled president | World

Ranil Wickremesinghe, a lawyer who has served as Sri Lanka’s prime minister six times, has risen to the country’s highest office, securing the presidency after winning a parliamentary vote on Wednesday. He will fill the vacancy that belonged to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad after protesters invaded his home. The country is experiencing an economic crisis.

“I thank parliament for this honor,” said the 73-year-old president, after his victory was announced by the secretary general of the legislature. He won 134 votes from the 225-member house, while his main rival, ruling party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, won 82.

Wickremesinghe ran for president twice without success. His experience in senior government positions and reputation as a shrewd trader – which has earned him the nickname “the fox” – should count in his favor as he seeks a way out of Sri Lanka’s devastating economic crisis.

Wickremesinghe has also recently negotiated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and maintains a working relationship with major donor countries, including India.

Wickremesinghe’s victory in parliament came after he secured the support of many members of the country’s main party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

He took over as prime minister in May after the former president’s older brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, stepped down after clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters sparked a deadly wave of violence.

