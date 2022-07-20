STJ releases SUS from providing the world’s most expensive medicine; each dose costs R$2.9 million – Money Times

In understanding of the 2nd Panel of the Superior Justice Tribunal (STJ), the SUS is not obliged to provide the so-called “most expensive medicine in the world”. For the ministers, the drug has no proof of effectiveness and the treatment is unpredictable and even if it is registered with Anvisa and has been prescribed by a doctor, it is not up to the SUS to provide.

The decision came as a result of a special appeal made by parents of a child with type 1 spinal muscular amyotrophy. With the support of a professional, they expected the Unified Health System to provide Zolgensma, which costs about R$2.9 million .

The authors of the action pleaded that the Union pay for the child’s treatment, estimated at R$ 12 million. The single dose would have the potential to completely stop the progression of the disease, allowing the patient to develop.

“Thus, in addition to the drug being registered with Anvisa, on an experimental basis – as stated in the judgment – its effectiveness has not been demonstrated, according to a technical note authored by Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, mentioned in the appealed corner. ”, noted the minister-rapporteur of the case, Assuete Magalães.

