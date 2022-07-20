Stray | Game starring cat is released for PS4, PS5 and PC

One of the most anticipated releases of 2022, Stray won the hearts of players before it even debuted. Now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, the game from the BlueTwelve studio puts us in control of an adorable unnamed kitten who needs to return home.

a cat in the future

The feline protagonist of Stray is alone and injured in a city inhabited only by robots. In the streets, full of colorful neon lights, the cat will have to find the means to get back home.

In fact, he’s not all that alone. Next to the kitty is a small drone called the B-12, which not only plays an important role in the story, but is also essential to the gameplay. Players must combine the cat’s abilities with the device’s abilities to explore the city and other secrets.

Still talking about the city, the place is inhabited by a wide variety of humanoid robots, each of which has a routine that resembles the life of a human. Controlling the cat, you’ll be able to interact with the machines and, who knows, make a new friend. Not all encounters will be friendly, however.

Stray puts a kitten in a city full of neon and robots. (Image: Disclosure/Annapurna Interactive)

Feline and robotic skills

Since we’re talking about a feline protagonist, it’s clear that the protagonist’s behavior reflects on his equally intelligent and mischievous nature. In Stray, dropping items around is essential to discover new paths and hidden locations. There is also a meow command, which can be used without limits.

When you’re tired of exploring, your kitty can take a nap wherever you like. And, of course, it’s no use being a cat if you can’t scratch surfaces out there. In moments of danger, it is necessary to pay attention to the cat’s body language, but you can hide in boxes and perform other actions.

You’ll be able to talk to the city robots and get some clues. (Image: Disclosure/Annapurna Interactive)

As we mentioned, the B-12 drone is an important ally in Stray. With it, it is possible to interact with computers, doors, among other electronic devices, in addition to assisting in communication with robots in the city.

The drone also indicates the direction of the current objective, serves as an inventory for quest items, illuminates dark paths, and provides tools, albeit limited, for fighting enemies. Speaking of adversaries, ideally, you can take advantage of stealth in tough times — you don’t want to see this adorable kitty dying, do you?

What is the price of Stray?

The game’s map brings a lot of verticality, as we control a very agile cat. (Image: Disclosure/Annapurna Interactive)

On PC, via Steam, Stray costs R$ 63.79. On PS4 and PS5, the game is worth R$ 149.50. On Sony’s new generation console, the game offers unique features for the DualSense controller, including haptic feedback.

If you are a PS Plus subscriber on the Extra or Deluxe plan, you will have access to the game at no additional cost.