Student found in serious condition at UFMG comes out of coma with communication difficulties

The chemistry student at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Juliana Vieira, 21, woke up from a coma this Tuesday (19). According to the young woman’s stepmother, Cristiane Rodrigues, Juliana still cannot communicate clearly and only answers with “yes” and “no” to some questions.

The young woman is undergoing tests in order to clarify what may have happened to her after being found in serious condition at university. Currently, the university student is hospitalized at Vila da Serra hospital, in Nova Lima, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. According THE TIME reported, UFMG will make available the images of surveillance system cameras for the student’s family. The Civil Police are also investigating the case.

Understand

Last Thursday (14), Juliana was found in serious condition on the university’s Pampulha campus. According to the student’s stepmother, Cristiane Rodrigues, tests ruled out the presence of drugs in her body and detected low alcohol content.

As reported on social media, Juliana was close to the university, around 9:40 pm, when she moved away from her friends to drink water. Less than half an hour later, at approximately 10:05 pm, the student was found by a student who saw that she was not doing well and helped her.

“The person saw that she was feeling sick, asked what she was feeling, but Juliana could no longer speak, explain what she felt or if someone had approached her”, says Cristiane. According to her, soon after, the young woman began to have convulsions, fell and did not get up again. Also according to the student’s stepmother, a witness said he saw a group carry a “small girl”, wearing black robes, before she received help.

The young woman was attended by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) and initially taken to Hospital João XXIII. So far, a diagnosis has not been closed.

Read note from UFMG

The Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) regrets the accident that occurred with student Juliana Vieira Ferreira Ribeiro, last Thursday, July 14th. At around 10:15 pm, the University Security Division was called and monitored the arrival and assistance provided by the Samu rescue team. Since then, UFMG has made itself available to the family, providing them with information and providing the necessary support.