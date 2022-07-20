Study reports the consequences of dark chocolate on the brain

Previous studies have already indicated that cocoa is beneficial for health. Not only is it a source of antioxidants, it also helps regulate blood pressure and even prevent cognitive decline.

But humans do not consume the pure ingredient. In fact, it is mixed with a number of other substances to create the famous chocolate. With that in mind, researchers at the University of Medical Sciences in Isfahan, Iran, decided to test the effects of dark chocolate – made up of high percentages of cocoa – on the brains of laboratory rats.

35 rodents were tested. All were subjected to chronic isolation stress. Then, the animals could receive three different diets: the first, exclusively with dark chocolate; the second, with semi-sweet chocolate and unlimited food; and the third, with unlimited food and only 4g of dark chocolate per day. Then, the scientists assessed the rhythm of the synapses – neural communication – in the mice.

According to the researchers, systematic consumption of dark chocolate can reverse the adverse effects of chronic isolation stress. In addition, candy appears to have beneficial effects on memory and learning.

Another curious fact was observed by the team. All the animals that received chocolate showed a decrease in body weight, with the greatest changes being seen in those that received the candy combined with the kibble. The inclusion of chocolate in the diet also made the rodents eat less.

The full study was published in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience. It has limitations, after all, the tests were performed only on laboratory animals. Trials with human volunteers are needed to confirm whether dark chocolate’s brain effects replicate in people.