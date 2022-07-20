Success in “Pantanal”, Julia Dalavia talks about character and bisexuality: “Very natural” – Vogue

+



During the recording of the novel wetland, in which she plays Guta, Julia Dalavia, 24, earned the nickname “Aunt Julia” because of her inseparable crossword puzzle and precious hours of sleep. Certainly, a very different personality from her intense character, who faces conflicts with her father, Tenório (Murilo Benício), the forbidden relationship with her half-brother, Marcelo (Lucas Neto) and, consequently, the nebulosity of knowing who she is. “When you mess with these foundations, you end up generating this internal confusion”, says the actress about Guta.

However, in the current phase of the plot, Julia also sees an evolution in the behavior of the engineer, who discovers that Marcelo, in fact, is not her brother.

In a chat with Vogue, Julia gives her supporters in Guta’s love life, talks about the challenges behind the scenes of the soap opera and still remembers the conversation with her parents about bisexuality.

Guta goes through difficulties in relationships. If you could decide, what would be the best path for her?

I’m really rooting for Guta and Marcelo, who discover they’re not brothers. You can understand that there is love and understanding between the two. Their exchange is not just a sexual issue, but there is a partnership that she may not have encountered in any relationship before. This is very beautiful. Her frenzy in wanting to fall in love right away with someone else is a reflection of this guilt of continuing to be in love with him, even knowing the relationship.

And have you ever been through a major conflict in your love life?

Not a very confusing story, because my Venus is in Capricorn, so I have the mechanism of wanting to know where I’m stepping. I’ve lived through different situations, but never on a level that was out of my control.

What was the hardest part of preparing for this character?

The most difficult scenes are the fight and altered state. Embodying anger in my personal life and on stage is a challenge. I often just cried in these situations, but now I do bioenergetic therapy to get closer to my feelings and bring more naturalness to the interpretation. Backstage, I have an exercise of putting my feet on the ground, lowering my torso and keeping my eyes open to focus on the present.

You commented on Guta’s strength of personality. Did the composition of the style impact her interpretation?

to Marie Salles [figurinista de Pantanal] is very genius and created a powerful visual identity for all the characters. When I arrived at the first costume test, I found a bold and rocky path. This gave a reading so that Guta could put herself in this clash with her father, who also has an imposing figure.

Does anything about her look match yours?

I identify with her in the white tank top, because I’m more basic. Her costume is light, which made me very comfortable there in the Pantanal. Another detail I like is the hiking boots, which replaced the initial idea of ​​the skater boots and sneakers. I had this idea because of the amount of land, we even walked with the same shoe between recordings.

You are a fan of thrift store shopping. How did this more conscious consumption habit come about?

As a child, my mother and I always went to a thrift store close to our house, which belonged to her friend. But beyond that, our connection [com a moda] it’s familiar. My grandmother is a seamstress, my mother learned a few things from her and ended up passing it on to me too. So I was always able to turn around and make adjustments to my pieces. As a teenager, I became more consumerist, I quickly got rid of my clothes and ended up buying things that didn’t even suit me. After a while, I started to question myself and went back to thrift stores and organizing exchanges between friends.

Family conflict is something that drags on in Guta’s life. In her house, did her relationship with her parents also go through some kind of confrontation?

I was already very reactive, especially as a teenager when I started to get in touch with feminism, read Simone de Beauvoir, Virginia Woolf, and understand what the world is doing to us. I hit the front of the house a lot, I wanted to scream, because I was inflamed. But I managed to have conversations with my parents, who are people open to dialogue. Aligning our ideas was something I learned over time. Therapy was also very important in this family process.

What was it like talking to them about your bisexuality?

It was very natural. He didn’t have the moment they call “taking over”. I find that word so strange in this context, because it looks like I committed a crime or was hiding, but that wasn’t it. In fact, I hadn’t been in touch and therefore didn’t feel comfortable talking to anyone. There is a difference between understanding and maturing. I had a conversation with my mother and then with my father, but there was never a question from them. It’s weird that sexuality is still an issue, because it doesn’t concern anyone but you.