Temer sews MDB alliance with Lula in the 1st round; Whale Rossi maintains convention in favor of Tebet

Behind-the-scenes movement has the support of 11 party leaders, who have already declared their support for the former PT president

Marcos Correa/PR

Former President of the Republic of Brazil Michel Temer (MDB)



eleven leaders of MDB decided to support the candidacy of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) by Planalto Palace in the 1st round of elections. The situation generated a climate of tension in the party, which has as its official pre-candidate the senator Simone Tebet. The president of the legend, the federal deputy Luiz Felipe Baleia Tenuto Rossi, known as Baleia Rossi, used social media to comment on the case and defend the party’s own candidacy. He wrote that the MDB, PSDB and Cidadania will hold their party conventions on July 27 to confirm the senator’s candidacy. However, people close to the leaders of the MDB heard by the report say that, even with the pronouncements of Rossi and Tebet last Tuesday, 19, the former president Michel Temer (MDB), behind the scenes, continues to sew an alliance with Lula for the 2022 presidential race.

*With information from reporter Maicon Mendes

@MDB_Nacional @PSDBoficial @23citizenship that go by the name CENTRO DEMOCRATICO decided that their national conventions to ratify @simonetebetbr as a candidate for the Presidency of Brazil will be on the 27th of July. This date is maintained.#SimoneYES — Baleia Rossi (@Baleia_Rossi) July 19, 2022