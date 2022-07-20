That yummy little meat | the antagonist

× Photo: Publicity/São Paulo Merchants

Luiza Trajano’s recent campaign (photo) asking people to quickly buy products in installments in the carnê ended up becoming a meme and had the opposite effect. Several people saw it as a show of desperation by the retailer. But perhaps this represents a symptom of something bigger: short and long term interest rates in Brazil do not stop rising.

There are several reasons for this upward movement: resilience of inflation and economic activity, especially in the labor market; high interest rates in international markets; high country risk, which has an impact mainly on the longer part of the curve; deterioration of the fiscal framework with the populist measures of Jair Bolsonaro and with the greater probability of victory for Lula, who has already said that he will abolish the spending ceiling; other more secondary technical factors, such as the effects of fixed-rate government bond auctions at a time of greater volatility and less liquidity.

But let’s get to what matters, the effects of this: today, basically, the curve indicates interest stopping at 14.25% (plus a 50 bp high and two 25 bp high) and standing still until the end of next year, when residual drops appear. more than that, long rates (over 10 years) are also at record highswhich has a direct effect on the valuation of companies, as well as financing costs, the country’s solvency capacity and our potential GDP.

This makes the scenario much more challenging for those who depend on credit; after all, the value of carnezinho is a direct function of longer interest rates.

Some sectors, such as civil construction, are more affected by the rise in interest ratesfor three reasons:

First, consumers of these companies’ products usually need credit to finance apartments that have high values ​​and high interest rates. As a result, people go for leasing rather than buying, and investors often prefer to allocate capital to fixed income rather than buying for lease.

The second aspect is that this high interest rate was driven by the rise in the prices of basic materials. As a result, the cost of building projects has risen significantly over the past two years.

The third point does not apply to all companies in the sector, but to the vast majority of them: financial expenses have increased significantly over the past year, as the base of bank loans, which used to be 4%, is now around 16%, harming the results of these companies quite a bit.

Another sector that will have difficulties in the current scenario are retailers, mainly those related to electronics and household appliances. In these companies, the rise in prices should inhibit consumers from making new purchases of higher added value, even when paid in 10x installments, since the cost became much more expensive — it went from something like 5% to around 15% per month. year. Financial expenses will also weigh on the balance sheets of retailers that are heavily indebted.

On the other hand, there are sectors that suffer less from high interest ratesas is the case with electric sector, which has its revenues adjusted for inflation by virtue of the contract. In this way, it is possible to have greater predictability of revenue and cash generation, and equity investors tend to prefer companies with these characteristics at this time.

Another sector that has historically managed to protect itself very well from inflation is the traditional banks. Used to dealing with high interest rates, the five big banks that hold 85% of the Brazilian credit market have already faced this type of scenario several times. With the current scenario, its new competitors (fintechs) will have great difficulty in carrying out new issuances of shares for funding; thus, the moment of high interest rates facilitates the current consolidation and benefits those who are already big.

Rodrigo Natalichief strategist, and João AbdouniCNPI analyst at Inv Publications

