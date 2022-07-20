The 8 best games with cats and dogs (the felines are much cooler)

In the gaming world, cats beat up dogs. Not in the way you’re thinking, but in terms of protagonism. While more and more felines are the main characters in several games, dogs have been relegated to secondary roles — or, at most, being prominent supporting players.

It is not new that developers are betting on animals to be successful. “Sonic” and “Crash Bandicoot” are some of the most successful franchises in the industry that have been doing this for decades. Recent games, such as “Stray” and “Blacksad: Under the Skin” are some of the new generation games that seek space with cats as protagonists.

Unfortunately, dogs are still further out of the spotlight. Still, man’s best friend has stakes in several popular games.

Check out the best games with dogs and cats below:

Stray

Stray features a kitten who has lost his family as the protagonist. The cat must find his way back while facing the dangers of a mysterious cyberpunk-style city inhabited by robots.

Silent Hill 2

The horror game has one of the most creative alternate endings in the gaming industry. In one of the endings, the protagonist meets Mira, a shiba inu who controls all the frightening events that happen in the city of Silent Hill. The discovery drives the protagonist to madness.

Blacksad: Under the Skin

The game follows a humanoid cat who became a detective after leaving the military at the end of World War II. John Blacksad must solve one of the most difficult cases of his life as an investigator, trying to uncover the mysteries surrounding the murder of the owner of a martial arts academy. Depending on the player’s choices, the game can have up to six different endings.

hades

In Hades, it is possible to caress a lovely Cerberus who adores Zagreus, the game’s protagonist. Players who care to pet the three-headed puppy can win a collar as a gift.

Night in the Woods

The game follows a cat named Mae Borowski, who returns after spending time studying outside her homeland and finds the place very different from how she left it. The game is a 2D adventure, with neat graphics in a universe where all the characters are animals.

Gravity Rush

You might think that a game with a girl who can control gravity has nothing to do with animals, but that’s where you’re wrong. These powers were granted to her by a space cat, which has a powerful bond with the protagonist and is undoubtedly one of the most important elements of the game.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

In addition to the standard version of the game, Nintendo fans were introduced to Cat Mario, who transforms the most famous plumber in the gaming world into a little feline. In addition to the protagonist, all other characters in the franchise, with the exception of the villain Bowser, are cats.

Dragon Age

Although dogs are far from being protagonists in the Dragon’s Age series, they are excellent battle companions. Mabari are great warrior dogs that can be included in the player’s group.