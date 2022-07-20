The day after Bolsonaro attacked polls, US embassy says elections in Brazil are ‘model’ for the world | Policy

The day after President Jair Bolsonaro attacked the Brazilian electoral system, the US Embassy in Brasília released a statement in which it says that elections in Brazil are a “model” for the world.

This Monday (18), Bolsonaro made a presentation to about 40 ambassadors in Brasília. At the time, he attacked without evidence the electronic voting machines and the Brazilian electoral system. The suspicions have already been denied by official bodies.

Bolsonaro gathers ambassadors and repeats, without evidence, suspicions already clarified about ballot boxes

“Brazilian elections, conducted and tested over time by the electoral system and democratic institutions, serve as a model for the nations of the hemisphere and the world,” says the statement sent by the US embassy in Brazil.

In the document, the body states that it is “confident that the 2022 Brazilian elections will reflect the will of the electorate” and that “as Brazilians trust their electoral system, Brazil will show the world, once again, the strength lasting life of its democracy”.

The embassy also said that Brazil has “a strong track record of free and fair elections, with transparency and high levels of voter participation.”

After Bolsonaro’s statement to foreign ambassadors, ministers from the Superior Electoral Court responded to the president’s speech.

Without citing Bolsonaro, Edson Fachin, the current president of the Court, reaffirmed the security of the electoral system and said that the current political debate “has been flattened by harmful narratives that tension social space”.

According to the Supreme Court’s advice, the President of the STF, Luiz Fux, met in videoconference with Fachin and “reiterated total confidence in the health of the electoral process”.

In his social networks, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that a strong democracy is made with “respect for the contradictory, regardless of the theme”.

“The security of electronic voting machines and the smoothness of the electoral process can no longer be questioned,” said Pacheco.

Also on social media, electoral judges came out in defense of electronic voting machines.

This Tuesday (19), more than 40 prosecutors who work in the area of ​​human and fundamental rights of the Federal Public Ministry sent to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, a request for President Jair Bolsonaro to be investigated because of the attacks. , without evidence, to the country’s electoral system.

Read the full statement issued by the US Embassy in Brasília below:

As we stated earlier, elections in Brazil are for Brazilians to decide. The United States trusts in the strength of Brazilian democratic institutions. The country has a strong track record of free and fair elections, with transparency and high levels of voter participation.

The Brazilian elections, conducted and tested over time by the electoral system and democratic institutions, serve as a model for the nations of the hemisphere and the world.

We are confident that the 2022 Brazilian elections will reflect the will of the electorate. Brazilian citizens and institutions continue to demonstrate their deep commitment to democracy. As Brazilians trust their electoral system, Brazil will once again show the world the enduring strength of its democracy.