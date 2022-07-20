The manifestation of stress on the skin: increase in acne and skin diseases – 07/20/2022

It’s very likely that you’ve heard the expressions “emotions on the edge” and “nerves on the edge”. Although they seem exaggerated, they are justified. The nervous system and the skin have an embryonic origin, and have always been related.

“That’s why diseases like psoriasis, vitiligo, acne and seborrheic dermatitis get worse according to the emotional state, some due to hormonal changes, others through inflammatory cytokines, which are released during stress”, says Karina Passos, dermatologist titled by SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology), which operates in Recife (PE).

According to her, immunity deteriorates when the body is overloaded. The most common examples are herpes simplex outbreaks, more common during times of stress, and acne, also common after stressful times.

One of the problems: too much cortisol

Called the stress hormone, cortisol prepares the body for situations of great tension, whether to face danger or to run away from it. “Produced by the adrenal glands, located above the kidneys, it is responsible for helping the body to control stress, also contributing to the functioning of the immune system, keeping blood pressure and blood sugar levels constant”, says Gabriela. Iervolineendocrinologist and graduated from the SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology).

However, chronic stress — stress that goes beyond the limits of what is considered normal and healthy- changes in the production of cortisol, explains Camila Hoffmandermatologist at the Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz.

When out of balance, it impacts health as a whole, leading to dysfunctions such as weight loss or gain, lack of sleep and interfering with rest. “It also causes opacity, dryness and thinning of the skin. aggravated— autoimmune diseases, such as psoriasis and vitiligo, in addition to eczema, hair loss, weakened nails and sweating disorders”, list seomara Catalano, dermatologist for the SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology), coordinator of the postgraduate studies in dermatology and dermatological surgery from the Faculties BWS (SP).

According to Mariana Shanae muratamedical coordinator of the Dermatology Network Pain São Luiz in ABC Paulista, high levels of cortisol still inhibit the production of collagen, hyaluronic acid and healthy lipids.

Dysregulated hormones also cause acne

Elevated levels of cortisol also alter the secretion of some sex hormones. The high concentration of androgens —male hormones—, such as testosterone, which act on the sebaceous gland, increase sebum production, clogging pores and worsening acne.

Women are more sensitive to androgen variations, as they have fewer male hormones, and are more likely to have an increase in skin rashes.

“With a good anamnesis, it is possible to identify what causes the hormonal imbalance. In the case of women, if it is not stress, with polycystic ovary syndrome, for example, there are other signs of the disease, such as weight gain and the growth of hair, in addition to irregular menstrual cycles”, explains Passos.

Treat stress and take care of your skin

It can seem difficult to control stress, as everything seems to be a trigger. But some techniques can ease it to at least keep your skin healthy. Experts recommend: