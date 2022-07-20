The Voice Kids winners, Maiara and Maraisa were helped by Tel (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

in the seventh season of The Voice Kids, the winning team was Maiara and Maraisa, as the participant Isis Testa was chosen by the public as the best of the season. After the reality show ended, the technicians from the country spoke a little about the best moments of the edition and the country duo formed by the sisters did not fail to thank them for the opportunity, which according to them was a dream for their career.

“All the moments we lived here were incredible, we learned a lot. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love you gave us, an energy that renews, it was really worth it. Every time we leave here, arrives at the show with a warm heart”, revealed Maiara, who had already told about her old desire to work with children.

Subsequently, her sister reaffirmed that on several occasions, she tried to participate in the program. “I want to remind you that this is a dream of Maiara and Maraisa. Maiara was annoyed with the production, I want to do The Voice Kids”, said Maraisa. In fact, they debuted very well and, of course, they had the help of veteran coaches Carlinhos Brown and Michel Tel.

The sertanejo, for example, said he received a call from Maiara and told her better about the program, encouraging the duo to join them. The result was more than right and they even ended up, breaking with the legacy of Tel, who had won most seasons until then.



“When Maiara called me and said she wanted to do The Voice, I said: come here, you’re going to live one of the best experiences of life because this program is really very special. to play, get emotional, enjoy, live together. They totally understood, took it very seriously, are very competent, sing too much, make up a lot and are now champions of The Voice Kids”said Tel.