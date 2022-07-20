These are the best INVESTMENTS to take advantage of the periods before and after this year’s ELECTIONS

key points Analysts point to opportunities on the Brazilian stock exchange;

The sector benefited after the elections will depend on the winner in the dispute;

Petrobras can still offer good returns regardless of who is elected.

Election years tend to provoke uncertainty for investors. In these periods, actions can be affected by populist decisions by government officials and political interference in state-owned and mixed capital companies. Therefore, people should check where is it interesting to invest in this election year.

In October this year, the 2022 elections will take place, when the president, governors, federal and state deputies, as well as senators will be elected. That period should cause volatility in the marketsin order to demand greater attention from those who wish to invest in shares on the stock exchange.

To help choose the best investments in this period, analysts Luíz Nunes, president of Forpus Capital, and Heloísa Cruz, investment analyst at Stoxos, gave some tips.

The two participated in a panel at an event for investors, Money Week, promoted by EQI Investimentos. The information was determined by Valor.

Outlook for before and after this year’s elections

According to Nunes, the elections will influence the assets. Until October, it is time to adjust the portfolio. She emphasizes that it is not time to leave the stock market, but to look for assets with long-term yields.

Still on the pre-election period, the analyst highlights that it is a time of preparation.

Faced with the great future volatility, she recommends seeking to better understand the dynamics of return for shareholders, in addition to paying attention to the behavior of companies on and off the stock exchange — since there will not always be good opportunities for a cheap exchange to invest.

Now for the context post-electionexperts hope, in the short term, an increase in the Ibovespa — for at least six months. This is in response to the easing of the uncertainty surrounding the B3 index.

After that time, the sector to be favored depends much more on the winner of the dispute than another factor.

According to Nunes, Bolsonaro and Lula have a favorable discourse on the market. On the one hand, there is a more conservative example. On the other, a more assistentialist.

Therefore, if Bolsonaro is re-elected, state-owned companies will have more potential, according to her. If the PT wins, there will be a time to spend with segments focused on education and the like.

from thatthe expert indicates that it will be possible to know which companies should grow on the stock exchange. Currently, the PT candidate has been leading the voting intention polls.

Where to invest in the election period

Experts cited sectors that should be favored and provide long-term returns for investors. Cruz bets to invest are areas related to waste and energy.

With new legislation demanding, the analyst sees a good opportunity in terms of waste. In the long term, energy must also offer returns. Cruz cites the aluminum, copper and nickel commodities as promises of return. In addition, he commented on the area agrobecause it will pull this semester.

On the other hand, Cruz indicates that investors avoid banks that lend money to the C, D and E classes, retail and construction with exposure to these bands.

In Nunes’ understanding, thePetrobras and the current main opportunity for the investor.

According to him, the state-owned company has several scenarios that favor it. For example, if the value of oil declines, there is a gain because it reduces intervention. Privatization also has an impact. The expert classifies the company with fairly cheap stock and very high dividend.

In the first half of this year, the oil company appears as the biggest payer of dividends. In the last 12 months, the company had a dividend yield (DY) of 40%, according to data from Status Invest.

In early May, the state-owned company had announced that it would distribute R$ 48.5 billion in dividends to shareholders. This amount is equivalent to R$3.715490 per outstanding common and preferred share. The payment took place in two installments, the last of which took place on Wednesday (20).

At the other end, the Executive claims that, in the second half, the replaceable sectors – or considered superfluous -, such as clothing and wines, will not have a considerable increase.