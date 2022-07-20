Thiago Rodrigues defends Maurício Souza at Vasco: “He has the group in his hands” | vasco

The tie with Ituano, last Tuesday night, caused dissatisfaction in most of Vasco’s fans who were in São Januário. In many moments, Vasco fans chanted against coach Maurício Souza , who won the support of the players at the end of the game. Goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, one of the most respected names in this squad, recognized the legitimacy of the criticism, but defended the commander’s work.

– No team in Brazil has the support of our fans. She has every right to charge. To play and work at Vasco, we have to be ready to take charge. And when you create this expectation of being in second place, with 14 games, without losing and without conceding a goal, you generate a very high expectation in our fans and that generates pressure – said the goalkeeper after the 1-1 draw, which completed:

– Maurício has our support, he has the group in his hands, it is natural to go through some adverse situations and we have to know how to get through this now.

+ Maurício comments on boos: “I prefer that they come to me”

1 of 3 Thiago Rodrigues talks with Yuri Lara in Vasco vs Ituano — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG Thiago Rodrigues talks with Yuri Lara in Vasco vs Ituano — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG

Maurício Souza’s use in Vasco is 52.3%. In the seven games ahead of the team, the coach suffered from injuries and suspensions, which removed 10 players from the fields and forced him to rotate the squad, with 29 athletes used. In front of Ituano, the coach, with few options on the bench, chose to send to the field in the second half two boys from the base, aged 17 and 18.

+ Alex Teixeira is presented to fans in São Januário

Within this reality, Maurício has been trying to implement his game philosophy, with a Vasco a little more purposeful and who values ​​possession of the ball. Thiago Rodrigues believes that the team is fitting in with the coach’s proposal and sees the oscillation as normal.

– It is very well understood what he has passed on to us. We know that you have some difficulty putting it into practice. Theory is one thing and practice is another. Vasco, in addition to being the biggest team in the competition, will suffer against smaller teams at home because they come to play their lives here. I think it’s balance. Maurício has the team in hand and has been doing his job. Now we’re going to have a good streak of great games. Let’s find the balance to improve in this sequence.

– The fans are right to charge because they also do their part by supporting us. We played almost 14 games with good results, and within a Série B there are fluctuations. We have to know how to manage a moment like this. We have to go through this period of wind and soon enough comes abundance – said the goalkeeper.

+ CEO of 777 is delighted: “Atmosphere I’ve never seen”

Best moments: Vasco 1 x 1 Ituano, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão Série B 2022

In the certainty that the moment of oscillation will pass and Vasco will resume the regularity that he presented in most of this Series B, Thiago Rodrigues turns the key to the team’s next commitment, at 4:30 pm on Saturday, at Serra Dourada, against Vila Nova . The cast trains in Rio de Janeiro from Wednesday to Friday, when they travel to Goiânia in the late afternoon. See more statements from the goalkeeper below:

Boos to Gabriel Pec and Edimar

– I already talked to them. These are two important pieces that have helped us a lot. Pec and Figueiredo helped us a lot in the goalless games. Playing against teams in the boom, which lock themselves in their position, I even said that Pec was in an ungrateful position, where he goes through one and already has two on top. It’s to give them morale and lift their spirits because they have one more shift ahead of such a strong Serie B.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Defense dropped in income?

– I think the defense is still the strong point. There are 38 games, Serie B is boring. The team knows that when the ruler goes up, the charges come at the same level. After these 14 games I said that bad moments and instability would come and we have to know how to go through it. We have to try to improve every day and evolve. We will suffer a little, but balance is important.

+ Read more news from Vasco

Hiring of Alex Teixeira

– Total encouragement, we welcome him with open arms, he’s a homegrown, knows the club and has played Serie B. He’s a great reinforcement for us. It is a level for Serie A, one that few clubs will have and it will help us a lot in this sequence.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!